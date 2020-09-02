SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Stunning Post-RNC Poll Shows Trump with 3-Point Lead Over Biden

President Donald Trump gestures during a speech at the USS North Carolina in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Sept. 2, 2020.Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump gestures during a speech at the USS North Carolina in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Sept. 2, 2020. (Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published September 2, 2020 at 2:51pm
P Share Print

A post-Republican National Convention poll shows President Donald Trump taking a firm lead over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The Democracy Institute/Sunday Express poll found Trump ahead of Biden by 3 percentage points, 48 to 45 percent.

Further, in an average of key swing states, the margin is an even greater 8 points as the president leads 49 to 41 percent.

Twenty-one percent of respondents indicated the GOP convention made them more likely to vote for Trump, while 9 percent said they were less likely.

However, the reverse was true for the Democratic ticket of Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, with just 8 percent saying they were more likely to back them as a result of their party’s convention, while 13 percent said they were less likely to do so.

TRENDING: As Trump Gains on Biden, Rasmussen Uncovers Massive 'Suppression' of National Polls

“Polling by the institute has previously accurately predicted both the 2016 US election result and Brexit,” the U.K. Daily Express reported Tuesday.

The poll of likely voters was conducted via telephone Aug. 26-28 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percent.

A Morning Consult poll released last week also showed Trump getting a post-convention bounce, with the president narrowing the former vice president’s lead from 10 to 6 percentage points nationwide.

Additionally, the Real Clear Politics average of polls in key swing states found the race tightening, as the Biden/Harris lead shrank from more than 6 percentage points to just 2.5 percent over Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Do you think Trump will win re-election?

It should be noted that Trump was down in nearly every poll going into the 2016 presidential election with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton enjoying a 3.2 percent lead nationally, but of course the Republican candidate won the race.

The Democracy Institute’s polling found that “law and order” is the top political issue among the 1,500 voters it surveyed at 37 percent, followed by the economy at 27 percent.

Patrick Basham, director of the Democracy Institute, told the Daily Express, “In any political campaign, there’s a moment that tells you which way the electoral wind is blowing.”

“That moment arrived on Wednesday,” Basham said. “Joe Biden restated his support for peaceful protests but, crucially, condemned the violence that has come to dominate the months-long nationwide protest movement.

“When a candidate changes his tune three-quarters of the way through a race, it is not because he knows he holds a winning hand.”

RELATED: Civil Rights Attorney: Trump Will Get Highest Number of Black Votes in Modern History of GOP

After months of ignoring or downplaying the violence happening in places like Portland, Oregon, Biden has come out against the rioting in the past few days while accusing Trump of fanning the flames because he sees the mayhem as “a political lifeline.”

Harris has joined him in the condemnation.

Neither Biden nor Harris made mention of the riots during the Democratic convention.

Trump took decisive action in Minnesota and Wisconsin by sending in federal officers and the National Guard to quell the violence.

His administration began arresting and prosecuting those destroying statues on federal property, and — amazingly enough — that behavior has stopped.

The president has repeatedly called on Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to either stop the violence themselves or allow him to send in the National Guard, but the Democratic leaders have refused to do so.

It’s not surprising that Trump has seen the race moving in his direction following the GOP convention.

The Democrats hosted a grievance-fest against the nation, while Republicans held a celebration of America.

The Biden/Harris team bet against the American people and the love they have for their country, and for this reason the Democrats will lose.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







No More Hiding: Chris Wallace Tapped as 1st Debate Moderator While Biden Continues Avoiding Interview
Stunning Post-RNC Poll Shows Trump with 3-Point Lead Over Biden
Trump Insider Releasing Ominous 'Plot Against the President' Doc Film Set To Expose DC Underbelly
Biden's First 'In-Person' Post-Convention Campaign Event Does Not Live Up to Its Billing
Full Appeals Court Sides with Judge Sullivan, Directs Case Against Flynn To Proceed
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×