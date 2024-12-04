In 1857, Chief Justice Roger B. Taney ruled that black men had no rights that white men needed to respect.

In other words, do not look for infallible wisdom from the Supreme Court. Moreover, do not assume that the madness that grips people in one era will necessarily persist for all time.

On Wednesday, liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor likened medical treatments for transgender minors to taking aspirin — a jaw-dropping comparison that triggered calls for impeachment on the social media platform X and one that should leave our descendants scratching their heads in disbelief.

Sotomayor’s comment came during arguments over a Tennessee law that bans puberty blockers or hormone therapy for minors. According to CBS, the high court’s conservative majority “appeared sympathetic” to Tennessee’s defense of the law.

Tennessee Solicitor General Matthew Rice, making his first appearance before SCOTUS, helped argue that defense, according to Bloomberg Law.

“The question of how many minors have to have their bodies irreparably harmed for unproven benefits is one that is best left for the legislature,” Rice said in a C-SPAN audio clip posted to X.

“I’m sorry, counselor,” Sotomayor said, interrupting Rice. “Every medical treatment has a risk, even taking aspirin.”

As one might expect, X users reacted in disbelief to Sotomayor’s asinine comparison.

Prominent conservatives, in fact, denounced her as unfit to serve on the Supreme Court.

“No joke, Sotomayor should simply be impeached for this statement,” Will Chamberlain of The Article III Project tweeted.

“Cavalierly dismissing the butchering of children by saying ‘well aspirin has side effects too’ is beneath the dignity of the highest court in the land,” Chamberlain added.

Rob Schmitt of Newsmax agreed that “Sonia Sotomayor belongs nowhere near the SC.”

Another X user called it “[a]bsolutely inexcusable coming from a sitting Supreme Court justice.”

Indeed, calls for impeachment multiplied, as did general expressions of disbelief.

Of course, those hoping for a Sotomayor impeachment should not hold their breath.

The best we can hope at this point is twofold.

First, with President-elect Donald Trump headed back to the White House, we can fortify SCOTUS against future Sotomayors.

Then, we can hope that posterity will not judge our era too harshly.

