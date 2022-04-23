Share
Suspect in High-Profile Murder of NY Mom Was in the Country Illegally: Report

 By Jack Davis  April 23, 2022 at 12:01pm
The brutal murder of a Queens woman was committed by an illegal immigrant, according to a new report.

Orsolya Gaal, 51, was stabbed almost 60 times April 16 in the basement of her Forest Hills home in Queens, according to the New York Post.

David Bonola, 44, a handyman who did work at Gaal’s home, was arrested Wednesday in connection with her death. On Friday, officials said he had entered the U.S. illegally 21 years ago from Mexico, according to The New York Post.

“One more person that ought not to be here in the first place committing a crime,” Republican City Councilman Joe Borelli said.

Although details about his immigration history were not immediately available, the Post reported that it was told by officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement that have filed a detainer with the NYPD to have Bonola given over to ICE’s jurisdiction.

“ICE focuses its civil immigration enforcement priorities on the apprehension and removal of noncitizens who pose a threat to our national security, public safety, and border security,” an ICE spokesperson said.

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino said that incident shows “we’ve lost control of our borders.”

“This is what happens when our government waves people in and doesn’t expel them when they’re not supposed to be here,” Astorino, a former Republican candidate for governor, said.

Bonola is charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon. Police said he at one time had a romantic relationship with Gaal.

Bonola also went looking for love at the local Starbucks, according to a former barista.

“He would come up to us and ask for coffees and tell us that we looked pretty and make comments about how we look,” former barista Oliwia Pikulinski, 21, said, according to the New York Post.

“He was creepy, he stalked people… It was known. Everyone knew he was a weird individual,” she said.

“He even went as far as proposing to two of us, which is super unsettling because of how weird the interactions were,” she said.

“I’m speechless that it was him after all the creepy incidents that happened and how unsettling he made everyone feel, especially the females I worked with and even the customers in the lobby. It’s crazy to think about,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
