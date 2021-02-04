Login
Suspect Leads Police on Chase Before Being Tased While Attempting to Steal Car with Two Children Inside

By Amanda Thomason
Published February 4, 2021 at 10:32am
Few things are as impressive as a well-trained police dog. They’re intelligent, athletic and powerful — you certainly don’t want to be on the wrong side of one.

Christian Lee Guzman, 19, certainly found himself on the wrong side of one and surrounded by cops after a string of alleged bad decisions.

It started on Jan. 22 at around 6:15 p.m. in San Marcos, Texas. Guzman allegedly took off in a car after forcing the female driver out.

Next, police said he tried to carjack another car at the local high school. The driver, another woman, ran off and Guzman reportedly chased her. Thankfully, multiple people protected her from the suspect by confronting him and he turned away.

Police found him at the San Marcos Premium Outlets, where he fled and tried to steal yet another car.

This car was different from the others, though: there were two children sitting in the back.

By that time, the police had caught up to the suspect and surrounded him. It was clear that the thief was dangerous and wouldn’t go down without a fight.

The San Marcos Police Department described what happened in a post on Jan. 27.

“Over the weekend SMPD officers responded to a string of carjackings, including one that happened at the San Marcos Premium Outlets while two little girls were waiting in the car’s backseat for their parents,” the department wrote.

“Officers immediately got to the scene and surrounded the car, including K-9 Officer Rex and his human handler Officer Sarver. After a tense confrontation and struggle, the suspect was taken into custody, leaving behind two scared kids.”

The suspect still would not comply even when surrounded and had to be tased in order to get him under control.

Obviously, the children were terrified after what they’d just been through, so the K-9‘s handler decided to change tack and present a softer side.

“Rex and Officer Sarver recognized that the girls were shaken up and quickly switched modes to ease their fears,” the post continued. “Rex showed off with some tricks and cozied up for a few pets which brought smiles all around.

“Their actions showed the girls, and the rest of San Marcos, that SMPD can be tough on the bad guys but has a guardian side toward the people they’re called to protect.”

According to KEYE-TV, Guzman nearly escaped again after moving his handcuffed hands in front of him and ripping out the patrol vehicle’s dome light to use the filament from the light bulb to unlock his handcuffs.

He was ultimately taken to Hays County Jail and faces a long list of charges, including aggravated robbery, interference with a 911 call, criminal mischief, endangering a child, evading in a vehicle and on foot, resisting arrest, attempted escape and two counts of robbery.

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
Suspect Leads Police on Chase Before Being Tased While Attempting to Steal Car with Two Children Inside
