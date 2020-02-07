K-9 Gets Sweet Sendoff from Partner During Final Call After 7 Years of Service

A K-9 pup with the Oro Valley Police Department in Arizona retired last week with a sweet sendoff from the police force who loves him.

After seven years of working with the Oro Valley Police Department, K-9 Bruno is now a retired dog.

The OVPD posted a heartwarming video of the dog’s final call on Saturday, thanking Bruno for his “dedication and service to your fellow officers and the community.”

“Enjoy retirement!” the department wrote.

“Good luck not tearing up on this one folks.”

The southern Arizona police department said Bruno had helped seize nearly $1 million worth of narcotics during his career.

According to KTVK, Bruno, a Belgian Malinois brought in from the Czech Republic, joined the department in 2013.

The dog received specialty training and was nationally certified in patrol tactics and narcotics detection.

When Bruno’s handler called dispatch at the end of the K-9 officer’s final shift, a police dispatcher responded with a thoughtful and sentimental sendoff speech.

“Thank you for your seven years of service. Thank you for all your hard work and for making sure your handler got home safe every night,“ the dispatcher said.

“You can now chase rabbits instead of bad guys. All of us at the department will miss you, enjoy your retirement.”

The dog enjoyed a sweet treat while his handler holding back his emotion said, “Good job, buddy.”

KTVK reported that Bruno will remain in the care of his handler, living out his happy dog days soaking up some Arizona sunshine and taking naps while his handler is working.

The OVPD will rely on its two other K-9 officers to help fill Bruno’s shoes, including Justin, a 7-year-old male Belgian Malinois with explosives detection training, and Diesel, also a male Belgian Malinois from the Czech Republic, who specializes in patrol tactics and narcotics detection.

The Oro Valley Optimist Club is working to support the police department by raising money for the OVPD Retired Police Canine Fund, which ensures dogs like Bruno will still receive the medical and veterinary care they need for the duration of their lives post-retirement.

