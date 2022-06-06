Share
Suspect Produces Hidden Gun, Kills Deputy with Insidious Ruse During Questioning

 By Jack Davis  June 6, 2022 at 9:23am
A Kentucky man given a break by police used that chance to kill a sheriff’s deputy, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Gary Rowland had been arrested on May 16 on drugs and firearm-related warrants, as well as a parole violation, according to Fox News.

Rowland was being interviewed by Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, 44, and Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy Donald Bowman when Rowland asked to smoke a cigarette, Kentucky State Police said in a statement, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The deputies took Rowland outside in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

The state police statement said that “while smoking, Mr. Rowland produced a handgun, which had been concealed on his person, firing it in the direction of and striking Chief Deputy Cash.”

“Deputy Bowman and Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Little utilized their agency-approved firearms to return fire, striking Mr. Rowland. On-scene personnel attempted life-saving measures for both Chief Deputy Cash and Mr. Rowland,” the statement said.

Rowland had been arrested at about 1 p.m.; the shooting took place at about 2:10 p.m.

Could this tragedy have been prevented?

Rowland was arrested in Benton by the Marshall County Special Response Team, according to the Paducah Sun.

The statement said Cash and Bowman, who were members of a Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force, were questioning Rowland as part of an investigation that was not connected to the warrants against Rowland.

Rowland and Cash were taken to a local hospital, where both were pronounced dead, the Herald-Leader reported.

Cash had spent 22 years in law enforcement, including service with the Kentucky State Police, the Murray State University Police Department and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

“This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said, Fox reported. “Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy.”

Bowman and Little were each put on administrative leave after the incident.

Bowman has 27 years of experience in law enforcement, the past three with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Herald-Leader.

Little has four years of experience in law enforcement, all with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

The state police said that its Critical Incident Response Team is continuing to investigate the incident.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation