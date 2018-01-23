Suzanne Somers Comes out in Support of Trump, Laughs ‘Now My Career Is Over’

A Los Angeles actress spoke about her support of President Donald Trump, and then joked that her “career is over.”

TMZ asked Suzanne Somers about the government shutdown over the weekend, and she told them that she is “happy about (Trump)” and acknowledged the controversy surrounding that point of view.

“I’m happy that the economy is doing so much better,” she said, and then joked “And now my career is over.”

These comments were not the first time Somers has expressed her conservative views.

In an interview with the Huffington Post in 2012, she said that her political views were “very personal.”

“My politics are very personal: I am an independent and vote the candidate, never the party,” Somers said. “I am also an entrepreneur, and entrepreneurs made America the most exceptional and wealthiest country in the world, excelling in technology, science, medicine, physics, literature and, most of all, self-reliance and unbridled imagination. I love America and feel blessed to have been born into the greatest idea since the dawn of civilization.”

On Fox Business in 2014, she talked about how the Obama Administration politically divided the country.

“This has been the most divisive of all the administrations that I’ve ever experienced in my life,” she said. “And it’s become divisive in the industry that if you are not part of the group, you probably should keep your thoughts to yourself.”

In a 2014 opinion piece for The Washington Times, Somers wrote about the divided nation and how “There is little — or nothing — in between.”

“What has happened in America?” she asked. “When did we stop listening to those with whom we disagree? When did we stop respecting the opinions of those with whom we disagree?”

Somers’ joke that her “career is over” because of her support of Trump reflects the separation of conservatives in Hollywood.

Last week, the organizer of a comic book convention banned “Hercules” actor Kevin Sorbo because of his friendship with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“I turned down Kevin Sorbo for East Coast Comicon,” founder Cliff Galbraith wrote on Facebook. “He’s pals with Sean Hannity. I just can’t do it.”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in March 2017, conservative Academy Award-winning producer Gerald Molen explained that this political exclusion of conservatives in Hollywood was not always the norm.

“In the ’90s, it was never really an issue that I had to hide. I was always forthright,” Molen said. “It used to be we could have a conversation with two opposing points of view and it would be amiable. At the end, we still walked away and had lunch together.”

