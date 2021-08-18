A CNN reporter in Kabul said Taliban fighters attempted to attack her crew after they saw a producer filming with his phone.

“Two Taliban fighters just came up with their pistols, and they were ready to pistol-whip [the producer],” correspondent Clarissa Ward said during a Wednesday interview. “We had to intervene and scream.”

Another Taliban insurgent eventually intervened and stopped the attackers, explaining they were journalists, she said.

Ward had previously said the Taliban fighters “seem friendly,” drawing criticism on social media.

“Two Taliban fighters just came up with their pistols, and they were ready to pistol whip [our producer who was taking video]. We had to intervene and scream…” pic.twitter.com/3mvCCTlSQR — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 18, 2021

Ward also described the chaotic scene outside Kabul International Airport where fearful Afghan citizens and stranded foreign nationals, including Americans, are attempting to flee the nation.

She said Taliban soldiers are making it extremely difficult for people to get through their checkpoints and to the airfield for evacuation.

“This was mayhem,” Ward said. “This was nuts. This was impossible for an ordinary civilian, even if they had their paperwork.”

“No way they’re running that gauntlet. No way they’re going to be able to navigate that,” she added.

On Sunday, the Taliban invaded Kabul and the Afghan government officially collapsed.

President Joe Biden ordered roughly 5,000 American troops to be sent to Kabul to secure the airport.

However, the Taliban has maintained control of its perimeter, CBS News reported. U.S. nationals have been unable to get through the Taliban blockade to their evacuation flights.

“We are working day by day to get as many people out,” national security advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday.

Sullivan wouldn’t comment on what the U.S. would do if the thousands of Americans stranded in Afghanistan couldn’t get to the airport.

