News
News
Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media at a news conference in Manhattan on May 5, 2021, in New York City.
Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media at a news conference in Manhattan on May 5, 2021, in New York City. (Spencer Platt - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Taxpayers Forced to Shell Out Millions to Fund Cuomo's Legal Defense Against COVID Allegations

Erin Coates June 3, 2021 at 11:31am

Taxpayers will be paying over $900 an hour for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s legal defense against allegations surrounding his under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths in his state’s elder-care facilities and his alleged use of staffers to help write a book detailing his response to the pandemic.

The $2.5 million deal to fund the Democratic governor’s lead defense lawyer was made public by the New York Post following a Freedom of Information Request.

The deal was struck even though Cuomo is expected to earn over $5 million from his book about leading New York during the coronavirus pandemic, and the governor has around $17 million in campaign finances.

He has also scheduled a fundraising event in New York City this month and will charge $10,000 per person or $15,000 per couple for those who wish to attend.

Cuomo is facing state and federal investigations into his handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as his alleged use of government resources and state employees for his memoir.

Trending:
Alarm Bells Ring as Biden Restarts Aid Packages to Palestinians After Trump Suspended the Program, Tacks on $38.5 Million in Midst of Hamas Onslaught

Cuomo has a salary of $225,000 but defended his decision to make New Yorkers foot his legal bills.

“The state — the way it works is the Executive Chamber has retained the counsel and that is a state expense,” he said during a news conference.

“That has been [the case] in every investigation. So that’s where we are now.”

He added that he was not paying any other lawyers with his own money or campaign cash “at this time.”

Do you think taxpayers should be footing this bill?

Common Cause New York executive director Susan Lerner said that Cuomo’s fundraisers should be held to pay off his legal fees, “not to pad his war chest.”

“As Common Cause/NY has previously recommended, politicians who are subject to civil and/or criminal investigation should refrain from paying for their defense with either tax-dollars or campaign funds, and instead set up a Legal Defense Fund,” Lerner said.

“That way, they can transparently raise money from willing donors.”

Vivian Zayas, whose mother caught COVID-19 in a Long Island nursing home and died, called the situation a “travesty.”

“The people of New York are flipping the bill for his lawyer, and for the staff to help him write his book in the middle of the pandemic — we deserve answers,”  the founder of the advocacy group Voices for Seniors said.

Related:
Scandal-Plagued Andrew Cuomo to Host $10,000-Per-Ticket Fundraising Dinner

Taxpayers will be footing the bill of five partners and related personnel at the firm of Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello until Feb. 15, 2023.

WNYW-TV reported that Elkan Abramowitz, a former criminal division chief at the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office, will be paid $937.50 an hour — a 25 percent discount from his normal fees.

The four other partners will each be paid $680 an hour for their services.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




Taxpayers Forced to Shell Out Millions to Fund Cuomo's Legal Defense Against COVID Allegations
Supreme Court Sides with Police Officer Against the US Government
Scandal-Plagued Andrew Cuomo to Host $10,000-Per-Ticket Fundraising Dinner
12-Year-Old and 14-Year-Old Engage Police in Lengthy Shootout After Allegedly Breaking Into House
Man Arrested in Seattle for Allegedly Attempting to Join ISIS and Plotting Terror Attack on Pride Parade
See more...

Conversation