Taylor Swift Gives NFL Fans Terrible News for Upcoming Season, And It Involves Travis Kelce - 'Very Serious'

NFL fans should prepare themselves for another season of touchdowns, player arrests and Taylor Swift — if a new report about her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is accurate.

If you had asked many fans of professional football last season during the height of the attention Swift was taking away from the game, many probably would have predicted she’d have recorded an album by now about how heartbroken he’d left her.

That’s kind of what the singer seems to do — date men and then use the relationships as fuel to power her music machine.

But according to People magazine, which reported Tuesday it had spoken to an anonymous source close to Swift and Kelce, their relationship is stronger than ever.

That’s a bit of a drag, considering we’re just weeks away from the league’s preseason games.

While discussing Swift and Kelce, the person said the pop star will be at a ton of NFL games this season and that she and Kelce are tied at the hip.

“They really are very, very happy together,” the person said. “They’re very serious about each other, and the relationship feels different for both of them.”

People’s source went on to describe how Kelce had been attending Swift’s concerts overseas and appearing onstage with her.

“They have so much fun together, and it just works. … It’s funny to their friends because at first, everyone wondered what they had in common, but you realize how similar they are,” the person said. “They both wear their hearts on their sleeves and are all-in with everything they do, whether it’s with career, family or friends.”

The two lovebirds will continue to be a cultural phenomenon if what this individual said is true.

While Kelce is still committed to football, he is also apparently in love. So, too, is Swift, the person said.

“Football is definitely still his priority, but so is his relationship,” People’s source said. “He makes romantic gestures to show he’s thinking of her when they’re apart.”

The person then dropped the hammer: “She’s going to try to attend as many games as possible.”

More close-ups of Swift in her private box.

More wall-to-wall sports media coverage of her apparent Chiefs fandom.

More distractions for football fans who tune in loyally every week to watch dazzling displays of athleticism and hard hits.

I’m not saying I hope Kelce breaks Swift’s heart — or vice versa.

But the singer would be doing the sports world a great service if she watched a couple of games from home or her private jet this coming season.

Her relationship with Kelce might be authentic and headed in the right direction. If so, good for them both.

Who doesn’t enjoy seeing two young people in love? This writer most certainly does. I see young couples holding hands at parks and sharing entrees at restaurants.

It’s a beautiful thing.

But I don’t want to hear about them while I’m watching the sacred sport of American football, and I don’t think I’m alone.

