News
News

Ted Cruz Blames Biden for 'Destroying America' Over Chick-Fil-A Shortage

Erin CoatesMay 13, 2021 at 10:39am
Combined Shape

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas blamed President Joe Biden for “destroying America” in response to Chick-fil-A’s sauce shortage.

Chick-fil-A announced on Wednesday that it was facing industry-wide supply chain issues that have caused a “shortage of select items,” like its sauces, CNN reported.

Customers have now been limited to one dipping sauce cup per entree, two sauces per meal and three sauces per 30-count nuggets ordered at one of Chick-fil-A’s 2,600 United States chain locations, according to WTRF-TV.

“We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience,” the company said in a statement, according to CNN.

In response to the news, Cruz was quick to point to the president’s actions as the cause.

Trending:
St. Louis Prosecutor Who Charged McCloskeys May Soon Lose Her Law License

“Joe Biden is destroying America,” the Texas Republican tweeted on Wednesday.

Journalist Kyle Kashuv similarly tweeted, “Biden’s America,” along with an article about the issue Wednesday.

Even though customers are being limited at the restaurant, 8 oz. bottles of sauce were still available through the Chick-fil-A app as of Tuesday and bottles could be bought at retail locations like Target and Walmart, according to The Birmingham News.

Chick-fil-A is not the only restaurant that has been hit with industry-related problems recently.

Other fast-food restaurants have faced both labor shortages and supply chain issues, CNN reported.

Ketchup packets are also in short supply due to heightened demand, so Heinz had to increase production by 25 percent.

Related:
Chick-fil-A Finally Plans to Open Another Location in This State

Fried chicken chains like KFC, Buffalo Wild Wings and Wingstop are reportedly “paying steep prices” for chicken, and suppliers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand because of a shortage of employees.

Chick-fil-A reported it has not been affected by the chicken shortage as of yet.

Do you think Biden is to blame for this shortage?

Some areas of the country are also facing gasoline shortages after a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, which supplies nearly half of the diesel and gasoline on the East Coast, according to CNN.

“This situation is now being exacerbated by panic buying and hoarding,” Frank Macchiarola, an executive at the American Petroleum Institute, said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




Ted Cruz Blames Biden for 'Destroying America' Over Chick-Fil-A Shortage
Judge Issues Big Ruling That Likely Means a Longer Prison Sentence for Derek Chauvin
Ellen DeGeneres' Long-Running Talk Show Is Coming to an End Amid Tanking Ratings
Liz Cheney Declares War on Trump After Being Ousted from GOP Leadership
House Republicans Have Made Their Final Decision on Liz Cheney
See more...

Conversation