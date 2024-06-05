A New Instant Classic? Chick-fil-A Launches New Summer Menu
Those long lines at the Chick-fil-A drive-thru may be about to get even longer.
The beloved “home of the original chicken sandwich” is adding two items to its summer menu — one new, and one returning summer favorite.
The peach milkshake is back for its usual summer run, as it has been for the last 14 years.
The company calls it one of it’s “most popular shakes,” perhaps because it includes actual peach puree and not just artificial peach flavoring.
In addition to the milkshake, however, Chick-fil-A is adding a new entrée to its menu — the maple pepper bacon sandwich.
This summer, Chick-fil-A is debuting the new Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich in addition to the returning Peach Milkshake, a fan-favorite for 15 years! Guests can enjoy these seasonal flavors for a limited time, starting June 10. ☀️ https://t.co/uuXWwYGJUX pic.twitter.com/LZHuVurSo9
— Chick-fil-A News (@ChickfilANews) May 23, 2024
The new sandwich was tested — apparently successfully — last year in Indianapolis and Lexington, Kentucky, according to the company’s “press room” web page.
“The sandwich is made with a lemon herb marinated boneless breast of chicken, grilled for a tender, smoky taste,” according to the site. “It is served on a buttery and toasted maple flavored brioche bun, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce, bacon hand-tossed in a brown sugar and pepper blend, topped with sweet and spicy pickles.”
Allison Duncan, Chick-fil-A’s director of menu and packaging, said the new sandwich was only the latest in the company’s attempts to change up its offerings.
“We are always looking for ways to make unique twists to our entrée selection and the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich is a delicious spin on the Chick-fil-A flavors our Guests know and love,” Duncan said. “It is a delicious blend of sweet, savory and spicy, offering an entirely different flavor profile than any other sandwich we’ve launched.
“We have several new and exciting offerings in the pipeline and look forward to continuing to surprise our Guests with bold, new tastes in the future,” she added.
There was some question as to when, precisely, these items would be available, as the website said consumers could order them beginning on June 10 but a tweet from the company said June 12.
Starting Monday, June 12, the beloved Peach Milkshake returns to restaurants nationwide, alongside the refreshing White Peach Sunjoy®, for a limited time while supplies last. 🍑 Read about Chick-fil-A’s kick-start to summer and delicious menu updates: https://t.co/E4IrEZzqXA pic.twitter.com/ODwRseNrZE
— Chick-fil-A News (@ChickfilANews) June 8, 2023
Either way, Chick-fil-A fans have less than a week to go before they’ll be able to get their hands on these items which, the company has been careful to note, will only be available “while supplies last.”
As if the lines at the Chick-fil-A drive-thru weren’t long enough already.
