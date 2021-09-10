Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz came out swinging against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates in a statement on Friday, calling the move “cruel and burdensome.”

“President Biden’s latest and most far-reaching COVID mandate completely ignores science. Forcibly vaccinating people who already have immunity ignores medical data and is a brazen violation of Americans’ privacy rights,” Cruz said in the statement.

“The federal government has no authority to force businesses in Texas and across the country to mandate their employees get vaccinated,” the Texas senator added.

Cruz also highlighted the overwhelming burden Biden’s new vaccine mandates will have on American businesses.

“American businesses are still recovering from this past year and a half. It is cruel and burdensome to impose this authoritarian mandate,” he said.

The senator noted he has been vaccinated, but the decision to do so should remain a personal choice for Americans.

“While I support the vaccine and have received it, Americans have the right to exercise personal choice when it comes to their health,” Cruz said.

Cruz noted that the COVID-19 vaccination is a medical decision, not a political one.

“Getting the vaccine is a decision to be made in consultation with one’s doctor, not forced on Americans by the government,” he said.

“With these new mandates, President Biden and his administration have chosen to put politics over science and the rights of Americans once again.”

The Texas senator was not alone in his criticisms of Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandates. More than two dozen Republican governors fired back at Biden, promising to fight his new authoritarian mandate.

The governors include Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“Biden’s plan will only worsen our workforce shortage and further limit our economic recovery,” Reynolds tweeted.

Others, including Noem, promised legal action would be taken against the administration.

The growing list of leaders opposing the new Biden vaccination mandates will likely lead to increased litigation and controversy as the battle over COVID-19 restrictions continues.

