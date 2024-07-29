Ted Cruz, Elon Musk Allege Google Is Engaged in Election Interference After Seeing 'Insane' Trump Search Results

Google’s erasure of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on its autocomplete feature did not go over well, with both Elon Musk and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas calling foul.

As noted by Fox Business on Sunday, Google’s autocomplete feature omitted the July 13 attempt to gun down the Republican presidential candidate.

Users who typed in “assassination” were instead offered news about the 1914 assassination of Archduke Ferdinand, which touched off World War I.

Searching for “Trump assassination attempt” produced no suggestions.

This…is…insane. ⁦@Google⁩ is engaged in active election interference. They are gas-lighting the American people & trying to erase the attempted assassination of Trump. pic.twitter.com/g2h8DzkDON — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 28, 2024

“This…is…insane,” Cruz posted on X.

“[Google] is engaged in active election interference. They are gas-lighting the American people & trying to erase the attempted assassination of Trump,” he wrote.

Musk noted that even basic searches for information on Trump were affected.

Wow, Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump! Election interference? pic.twitter.com/dJzgVAAFZA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024

“Wow, Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump! Election interference?” he wrote on X.

The New York Post did its own test.

“The Post performed a series of test Google searches with the last names of U.S. presidents who were killed or faced attempts on their lives followed by the letters ‘assassi’ to see what Autocomplete suggested, including John F. Kennedy, Abraham Lincoln, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and Teddy Roosevelt,” the Post wrote.

“In each instance, a helpful list of recommended search terms related to the attempts on their lives sprang into view. However, when Trump’s name was used, Autocomplete offered no suggestions whatsoever,” the Post wrote.

Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas said he does not plan to let the matter drop.

“Why is [Google] suppressing the search about the Trump assassination attempt? These are all screenshots from this morning. Has there been a dramatic increase in Truman biographers in the last two weeks?” he wrote.

Why is @Google suppressing the search about the Trump assassination attempt? These are all screenshots from this morning. Has there been a dramatic increase in Truman biographers in the last two weeks? I’ll be making an official inquiry into @google this week – I look forward… pic.twitter.com/GD5SOvvcdX — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) July 28, 2024

“I’ll be making an official inquiry into [Google] this week — I look forward to their response,” he posted on X.

A Google representative that there was no “manual action taken on these predictions,” Fox reported.

“Our systems have protections against Autocomplete predictions associated with political violence, which were working as intended prior to this horrific event occurring,” the representative said.

“We’re working on improvements to ensure our systems are more up to date,” the representative said, noting autocomplete is “just a tool to help people save time.”

“Following this terrible act, people turned to Google to find high quality information — we connected them with helpful results and will continue to do so,” Google’s statement said.

