Ted Cruz Travels to Border to Document Biden's 'Manmade Disaster' That Keeps on Growing

 By Dillon Burroughs  September 17, 2021 at 9:42am
Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday visited Del Rio, Texas, where more than 10,000 migrants were awaiting processing, and called the situation a “manmade disaster” due to President Joe Biden’s political decisions.

“Being briefed by @CBP on the escalating #BidenBorderCrisis while yards away from over 10,000 illegal aliens,” the Texas Republican tweeted.

“This is a manmade disaster. And it is a direct result of Joe Biden’s political decisions,” Cruz said.

“Joe Biden’s policies are encouraging this staggering rush of illegal aliens,” the senator said on Twitter on Thursday evening.

“208,887 encountered in August including 103,129 single adults (up 134% from 2020), 18,847 unaccompanied children (up 507% from 2020), & 86,487 individuals in a family unit (up 3,086% from 2020).”

Cruz posted a video on Thursday from local law enforcement that also revealed the massive number of migrants crossing the Rio Grande River.

“The drone footage started this morning and people across the country were horrified and I guess the political operatives at the Biden White House saw that and decided the last thing they want is Fox News actually reporting on what’s happening down here,” Cruz said during a Fox News interview on Thursday.

He was referring to footage shared by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin showing crowds of migrants gathering under the Del Rio International Bridge.

Melugin tweeted late Thursday that the Federal Aviation Administration had restricted drone access to the area.

“So, now the FAA is saying please, no journalists allowed,” Cruz said. “As you know, they did the same thing in the Donna tent facility in the Rio Grande Valley where they wouldn’t allow Fox News to come in when I brought 19 senators to the Rio Grande Valley, I had to go in with my cell phone and photograph and take videos.”

The number of illegal immigrants living under the Del Rio International Bridge along the Texas border had surged to more than 8,200 people awaiting processing by Thursday morning.

“Our drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX. Per source, the number of migrants waiting to be processed has now swelled to approx 8,200. It was 4,000 yesterday AM. Doubled in one day. BP overwhelmed, & I’m told situation is ‘out of control,’” Melugin tweeted on Thursday morning.

Melugin also posted a video of the swelling crowd on Twitter to show the enormous number of immigrants awaiting processing.

“Law enforcement source on the ground at the bridge this morning just sent me this video showing the situation there. I’m told a large majority of the migrants are Haitians and more are crossing into the US and arriving at the bridge by the minute. BP w/ limited manpower,” he tweeted.

Just one day earlier, 4,200 illegal immigrants were reportedly staying under the bridge, according to Melugin.

On Friday, he shared a video of immigrants streaming across the Rio Grande.

“Law enforcement sources say there are up to 10,000 more migrants en route to cross illegally into Del Rio,” Melugin said. “They have been walking across a dam in the Rio Grande all morning long, and they then walk to the international bridge where they are congregating underneath.”

