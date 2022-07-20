Teddy Bridgewater Blasts NFL Peers Playing Wannabe 'Gangstas' - Stop Setting a Bad Example for Youth

This NFL veteran just might be the role model that many American youths need.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater criticized his NFL peers on Tuesday for advertising what he says is a false image.

“Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he’s a gangsta,” the Louisville alumnus said in an Instagram post.

“You went to school, attended those classes and some even got their college degree,” Bridgewater said. “Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that’s on but the remaining 98.5% are only ‘football tough.’

“So don’t wait until you inherit this legal money from the league to decide you want to be tough or portray a ‘street image’ cause it’s kids that’s looking up to everything we do.”

He told young athletes not to be deceived by players’ social media posts.

“Kids don’t be fooled,” Bridgewater wrote. “You can play ball, do the right thing and they still gonna accept you. Look at me, I’m far from perfect but I chose the ball route but I still can go to the hood and post up and it’s all love. I still keep the same 3 dudes around me.

“My people accept me for making all the right decisions and not falling victim or being tricked by the false image you see on IG from a lot of ball players.”

The Miami native concluded by saying, “Choose your path. Can’t do both through.”

Several of Bridgewater’s NFL peers expressed their agreement with the quarterback’s statement.

New England running back James White, Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Denver safety Kareem Jackson all commented on Bridgewater’s post with approval.

NBA superstar LeBron James shared his remarks on Twitter, describing them as “facts.”

Bridgewater has spoken of his faith before, describing how his devout mother instilled Christian teachings in him as a young man in a 2014 interview.







His mother raised him and his three siblings as a single parent, according to a 2014 TwinCities.com profile. He was a first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings that year.

After a horrific leg injury ended his 2016 season with the team, Bridgewater said it was part of God’s plan.

“I never asked God why this happened to me, I’ve only told him thank you,” he said in an August 2017 tweet, according to Sports Spectrum. “A year later, he’s showing me why this happened to me. Blessed.”

Bridgewater had a career-high 18 touchdown passes as the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback last year.

He signed a $10 million, one-year contract with the Dolphins in March, according to NFL.com. It’s expected that he’ll back up starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Bridgewater won the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award following his 2020 season with the Carolina Panthers.

The award is given to the player “who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition,” according to NFL.com.

