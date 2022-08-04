Teen Attempts Robbery in Middle of the Night, Ends Up Paying with His Life

A 16-year-old boy who allegedly attempted to rob a couple overnight died Wednesday in Cumberland, Indiana, as a result of the incident.

Police said Armohnie Preswood was one of multiple people who approached two others in a car in the early hours of Wednesday morning, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Authorities believe at least one person in the group that approached the car was armed.

At some point during the incident, shots were fired, and police responded to the scene around 4:20 am on Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, they found Preswood dead from gunshot wounds.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Frank Wooten said police believe the homeowner, who was detained and taken to a police station, acted in self-defense.

Local news station WXIN-TV had a reporter on the scene, and he confirmed the two homeowners were taken to a local police station for questioning.







An IMPD representative told the Star that detectives, officers and the forensics team remained at the scene for “several hours” to gather evidence.

Did this homeowner respond appropriately? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The case will now be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, which will determine what formal charges will be brought, the Star reported.

Irene Davis has lived in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred for 13 years, and she told the Star it had been “very kid friendly.”

“I’m shocked,” she said. “I’m in shock.”

Joyce Kefauver, who has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years, said she did not know of any homicides ever taking place there.

“It’s quiet, we wave,” she said. “It’s just kind of baffling that this would happen.”

Another neighbor named Marlon Smith told WXIN he did not fault anyone for protecting themselves.

“It’s just crazy out here so you have to protect yourself,” Smith said. “It’s sad to say, but you have to do what you have to do because these last few months have been hectic out here.”

According to the Star, Wednesday’s shooting was the second fatal self-defense shooting in Indianapolis over the last week.

On Friday, 64-year-old Steve Sheppard Jr. was shot after he allegedly broke into an Indianapolis home.

Attorney Jack Crawford said property owners in Indiana have the right to defend both themselves and their property against trespassers.

“A person on their own property has an absolute right, it’s called the Castle Doctrine, to protect themselves,” Crawford told WXIN. “If someone is attacking you or about to commit a forcible felony, you have the right to defend yourself even using deadly force.

“Let’s face it. A lot of people are packing now as the saying goes and if they are attacked or somebody close to them is attacked, they have a right to stand their ground.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.