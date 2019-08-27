Teenager Wears a Different Costume To Greet His Little Brother Every Day off School Bus

Being an older sibling comes with both its joys and its trials. You’re the guinea pig, and the rules that your parents apply to you as they learn on the job may not be applied to your younger siblings.

One perk of being the eldest, though, is that it’s easy to playfully embarrass your younger siblings. Except for the most conniving younger siblings, it’s usually the older children who have more ideas and experience.

Noah Tingle of Central, Louisiana, has found the perfect way to both annoy his brother Max and show him that he loves him.

The idea came to Noah one day as he watched a school bus drop off his younger brother at their home.

“It’s my last year of high school, and I saw when he was coming off the bus when I was at home so I just want to embarrass him,” Noah told WBRZ.

“I mean the first outfit was just kinda something silly and then I started coming up with more ideas. But then when my mom started posting them, people were donating different costumes and outfits, so I just started using theirs.”

Every day, Noah shows up to greet Max as he steps off the bus. And every day, he’s wearing some new outlandish outfit.

Star Wars characters. Ninjas. Clowns. Firefighters. Noah’s collection seems endless, thanks to the supportive fans he’s gained through his shenanigans.

In all the footage, Max trips off the bus with a look of amused annoyance and tries to dodge his elder brother. He doesn’t seem to succeed in his efforts very often.

Most of the time, Noah seems to catch his eye-rolling little brother in a hug, a half-hug or something that looks more like a tackle.

“At first I was surprised and kind of embarrassed,” Max said, “but now I’m just used to it.”

The bus driver seems to get some joy out of the encounters — you can see her craning her neck from the bus to try to get a better view of the brothers. She’s not the only one — plenty of people online have started following “The Bus Brother.”

“To say we are in shock doesn’t begin to tell you all how we feel,” Noah posted Tuesday. “The unbelievable outpouring of love and support for our videos is humbling. Due to our family and friends and now many supporters we have literally been seen coast to coast. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU ‼️”

Many viewers have found the brotherly affection and wrangling a refreshing break from the harsh realities of the world, and enjoy following along with The Bus Brother to see what creative getup he’ll come up with next.

“I would just like to say thank you,” one woman commented.

“We all see so many depressing, mind-boggling, or infuriating stories on social media and the news. It’s enough to make you want to block the world out. Then I see a story like yours, and it not only made me smile (& brought a tear to my eye) but it reminded me to stay hopeful and have faith in people. So again, THANK YOU!!!”

