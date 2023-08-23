Teens Arrested After Authorities Discover Plot to 'Shoot All Christians' at Their School

Two Muslim teens have been sentenced in Austrian court for planning to blow up a middle school class in hopes of killing as many Christians as possible.

“We wanted to shoot all the Christians in the class!” the two boys, who are 15 and 16, reportedly told officials in Bruck an der Mur, according to a report by Gatestone Institute.

The duo proclaimed that “Allah would have forgiven” them, since “killing Christians takes us to paradise.”

The older boy shared his plans on a Telegram account and said he already had guns, knives and swords and explosives, according to an article by Monika Koenig-Krisperin for the Kronen Zeitung, translated from German by Google Translate.

“He used this platform to look for instructions for explosive devices and silencers, sent propaganda and beheading videos, and set up the IS flag as a profile picture,” according to the report.

The report described the boys as looking deceptively ordinary. “They seem completely inconspicuous – a 16-year-old automotive apprentice and his 15-year-old friend from Bruck,” according to that outlet. “But something dark was brewing in their heads.

“Although they were born in Austria and integrated into society, they have radicalized themselves severely.”

The teens’ goal was to make Austria an Islamic caliphate, the Kronen Zeitung reported.

“The boys also made it clear via platforms that they didn’t believe in ‘boring knife attacks,'” the Kronen Zeitung reported. “They wanted to act much more with explosives because they could ‘kill’ many more people at the same time.

“They didn’t want to stop at politicians in Vienna either, and they repeatedly expressed their hatred of the West, which oppresses Muslims.”

Dutch police became aware of the boys’ online activity and sent chat logs “with shocking content about their plans” to Austrian officials, according to the report.

In addition to two-year prison sentences, the boys will be required to go through anti-aggression training and a de-radicalization program, the news outlet reported.

The Gatestone Institute reported the two will likely only serve eight months of their prison sentence.

The outlet explained that the Muslim population in Austria has grown so much that Muslim students outnumber Catholics at many schools — and the immigrants do not appear inclined to assimilate.

“The entire incident is a reminder that Austria appears to be sitting on a time bomb,” according to that report.

“Muslim hostility in Austria continues to grow, suggesting that it might only be a matter of time before a severe terrorist attack or worse overwhelms that nation.”

A previous terror attack in Austria’s capital city of Vienna was narrowly averted in November of 2020 when a gunman attempted to enter St. Rupert’s Church, where 17 Catholic students were holding a prayer meeting, the Kronen Zeitung reported.

“[H]e failed at the entrance, which was blocked by a time lock,” the news outlet reported.

“Seconds later, the assassin was shot down by WEGA officials in front of the city’s oldest church.”

The animosity has been going on for years as immigration has increased in Europe.

A 2017 story by the U.K. Express reported, “Austrians are living in fear of being attacked by migrant gangs following a wave of violence in Vienna.”

