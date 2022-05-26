Share
News
On Tuesday, there was a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
On Tuesday, there was a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Allison Dinner - AFP / Getty Images)

Texas DPS Confirms Gunman Entered School Through Apparently Unlocked Door, No Police Officer Present

 By Randy DeSoto  May 26, 2022 at 3:42pm
Share

An official with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Thursday that there was no school police officer present when a gunman arrived at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

A shooter killed 19 young children and two teachers on Tuesday in the horrific incident in the small Texas city.

DPS South Texas Regional Director Victor Escalon told reporters that the 18-year-old, now-deceased, shooter gained access into the school through an apparently unlocked door on the west side of the building at 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

“It was reported that a school district police officer confronted the suspect that was making entry. Not accurate. He walked in unobstructed initially,” Escalon said.

There was no school police officer in the area.

Trending:
Father of School Shooting Victim Has 3-Point Plan to Protect Schools - And It Doesn't Involve Banning Guns

Escalon recounted, based on surveillance video footage, that the gunman discharged multiple rounds soon after entering the school.

Do you think this shooting could have been prevented?

At 11:44 a.m. local and school police made entry, Escalon said, and they took fire from the shooter, who had gone into one of the classrooms.

The officers moved back and took cover and called for backup and additional resources.

Law enforcement began evacuating students and teachers from the building.

 

Approximately an hour after the shooter came into the school, a U.S. Border Patrol tactical team arrived on the scene and forced entry into the classroom where the suspect was holed up and shot and killed him.

Related:
Musk Backs Gun Control: 'Assault Rifles' Should at Minimum Require Special Permit for 'Well-Vetted' People

A Zavala County deputy and a Uvalde police officer participated in the breach of the classroom, Escalon said.

Andrew Pollack — the father of Meadow Pollack, who was murdered in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, high school shooting — said he was “so angry” after learning of Tuesday’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, because it could have been prevented.

The Floridian offered a three-point plan to make schools safer: have an armed guard, a single point of entry and teacher training.

At least two of his three recommendations were not followed. There was not a single, controlled point of entry, and no armed guard nor police officer was present.

“Even a single point of entry would have prevented it. … This didn’t have to happen today,” Pollack told Fox News host Laura Ingraham Tuesday night.

“It’s the parents. It’s your responsibility where you send your children to school,” Pollack said.

He exhorted parents to go to their kids’ schools and make sure the proper safety measures are in place.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Texas DPS Confirms Gunman Entered School Through Apparently Unlocked Door, No Police Officer Present
Gov Abbott: We've Sent 45 Buses of Migrants to DC So Far, Willing to Send 450 and More
Father of School Shooting Victim Has 3-Point Plan to Protect Schools - And It Doesn't Involve Banning Guns
MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC Ignore Bombshell Testimony That Clinton Green-Lit 2016 Trump-Russia Allegations
Platoon-Sized Elements in Camouflage Caught Crossing Into U.S. from Mexico
See more...

Conversation