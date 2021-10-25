Texas GOP Rep Blasts Biden Admin, Says Border Is 'Catastrophe'

A Texas congressman warned Americans on Monday that President Joe Biden’s border crisis is “getting worse” as the number of border encounters continues to set records.

Texas Republican Rep. Pat Fallon shared the news regarding the southern border during a Fox News’ “Fox & Friends First” interview Monday morning as reports grow of migrant caravans traveling through Mexico toward the U.S.

“This is not a crisis that is happening on the southern border. It is a catastrophe. I’ve been there several times this year and it’s not getting better. It’s getting worse,” Fallon said.

“The mainstream media is ignoring it. This is the first time on record we’ve had seven months in a row of over 170,000 illegal border crossings on a monthly basis. And what Joe Biden has done is made, every state in the country is now a border state,” he added.

When asked whether Biden was to blame for the border crisis, Fallon clearly placed the responsibility on the president.

“He bears the responsibility wholly, and that’s one of the reasons … he doesn’t want to visit the border. They don’t want to talk about it either,” the congressman said.

Fallon also highlighted the fact that Biden has not visited the southern border since he drove by it in 2008.

“The last time he came to the border was 13 years ago,” the congressman said. “We’re on pace right now to have 2 million folks cross the border illegally.”

The massive numbers of illegal immigrants entering the nation have surpassed the population totals of some entire states.

“We’ve just added the entire state of West Virginia into the country, and we’re allowing other nation-states to export their poverty into this country,” Fallon said.

He also contrasted Biden’s border policies with those of former President Donald Trump.

“President Trump had an America first policy. It looks like Joe Biden has an America last policy,” the congressman said.

“We have the means to secure the southern border, but Joe Biden lacks the will,” Fallon later added.

The news comes as Customs and Border Protection announced 192,001 encounters at the southern border in September. The number marked a 9 percent decrease compared with August and the third consecutive month of at least 170,000 encounters.

The number of unaccompanied children reported in September was 14,358, which represented a 24 percent decrease from August but remained high with an average of 772 unaccompanied children taken into CBP custody per day.

The September numbers were also impacted by more than 15,000 migrants who crossed at Del Rio, Texas.

