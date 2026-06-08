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Traffic is busy in Frisco City, Texas.
Traffic is busy in Frisco City, Texas. (Jean Burbano / Getty Images)

Texas Residents Plead With City Council to Stop Mosque and Temples from Being Built

 By Michael Austin  June 8, 2026 at 4:30am
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Residents of Frisco, Texas, pleaded desperately with local officials to pause the planned construction of a mosque, as well as Hindu and Jain temples.

The meeting of the Frisco City Council on May 19 saw challenges to approved plans for the three houses of worship.

Larry Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, noted that the Sharia law system — which he experienced for seven years while working in Saudi Arabia — is incompatible with Texas culture, according to a report from Blaze Media.

He contended that approving the zoning may mean the city council is “aiding and abetting a terrorist organization and providing them material support.”

Edward Jacob Lang, an anti-Islam activist, accused city council members of “selling out this country” and “inviting the enemy to eat at the table with you.”

But some attendees spoke in defense of the mosque and temples.

Yameen Ahmed, a Muslim, denounced what he called “anti-Muslim rhetoric.”

“I hear lies that we are terrorists, rapists, and fraudsters. I reject every one of these lies,” he asserted.

But instead of amending the plans for the new houses of worship, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said that city officials have “done their job here.”

Warning: This video contains vulgar language and racial slurs that may be offensive to some viewers.

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“Planning and zoning’s role is to execute on the ordinances and policies that the governing body of the city council has put in place,” he said.

“The case has met all of the requirements that city council, and city councils before, have put in place and they approved it under an administrative act.”

Jonathan Hubbard, assistant director of development services for the city of Frisco, said that land for the Jain temple had been zoned in 1984.

The properties for the Hindu temple and mosque were zoned in 1993 and 2000, respectively, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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