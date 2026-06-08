Texas Residents Plead With City Council to Stop Mosque and Temples from Being Built

Residents of Frisco, Texas, pleaded desperately with local officials to pause the planned construction of a mosque, as well as Hindu and Jain temples.

The meeting of the Frisco City Council on May 19 saw challenges to approved plans for the three houses of worship.

Larry Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, noted that the Sharia law system — which he experienced for seven years while working in Saudi Arabia — is incompatible with Texas culture, according to a report from Blaze Media.

He contended that approving the zoning may mean the city council is “aiding and abetting a terrorist organization and providing them material support.”

Edward Jacob Lang, an anti-Islam activist, accused city council members of “selling out this country” and “inviting the enemy to eat at the table with you.”

🚨 BREAKING: When you speak truths they don’t want to hear, the easiest thing for them to do is remove you from the room. Last night, I was THROWN OUT of Frisco City Hall in Texas by the police for speaking my mind. The spineless City Council was voting to build TWO MORE Hindu… pic.twitter.com/C9NNVbc1Xv — GRANDPA’s FREE ADVICE (@GOP_is_Gutless) May 21, 2026

But some attendees spoke in defense of the mosque and temples.

Yameen Ahmed, a Muslim, denounced what he called “anti-Muslim rhetoric.”

“I hear lies that we are terrorists, rapists, and fraudsters. I reject every one of these lies,” he asserted.

But instead of amending the plans for the new houses of worship, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said that city officials have “done their job here.”

Warning: This video contains vulgar language and racial slurs that may be offensive to some viewers.

Indians proudly declare they’ve taken over Frisco, Texas “I came here on H-1B Visa in 2004, everybody was Americans — fast forward now, you don’t see any Americans” (big smile) Every one interviewed declares their allegiance is to India. They also say they’re running for office… pic.twitter.com/ENUgMuAvZH — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 6, 2026

“Planning and zoning’s role is to execute on the ordinances and policies that the governing body of the city council has put in place,” he said.

“The case has met all of the requirements that city council, and city councils before, have put in place and they approved it under an administrative act.”

Jonathan Hubbard, assistant director of development services for the city of Frisco, said that land for the Jain temple had been zoned in 1984.

The properties for the Hindu temple and mosque were zoned in 1993 and 2000, respectively, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News.

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