Texas State Troopers reportedly stopped a semi-truck driver near Laredo, Texas, on Monday who was found transporting 105 illegal immigrants.

Michael Warren McCoy was reportedly arrested for alleged human smuggling. Reporter Bill Melugin posted an image of the scene to Twitter.

NEW: Texas State Troopers pulled over a semi truck near Laredo today that was crammed full of 105 migrants who were being smuggled into the United States. The driver, Michael Warren McCoy, was arrested for human smuggling and was booked into Webb County jail. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Dumve76Nv4 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021

The news came on the same day Melugin tweeted regarding a large number of illegal immigrants entering the nation through Del Rio.

“A large majority of the migrants, including single adult men, have been let into the United States and taken into custody,” he wrote. “At least 200+ have been taken away in buses. More still coming, more still waiting.”

A large majority of the migrants, including single adult men, have been let into the United States and taken into custody. At least 200+ have been taken away in buses. More still coming, more still waiting. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/CIfSXAejCc — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021

In Del Rio, many of the several hundred people at the gate were reportedly from Haiti. They encountered National Guard troops from Nebraska, Florida and Texas.

NEW: I’m back at the border in Del Rio, TX, where a massive group of 300-400 migrants have arrived at a gate at the border wall and is hoping to be let into the U.S. Many are from Haiti. Troopers from Nebraska, Florida, & Texas here with National Guard & Border Patrol. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/QSqSNPMtLF — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021

According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, more than one million illegal immigrants have crossed the nation’s southern border in Fiscal Year 2021, which runs from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021. That’s more than the number of people who crossed in all of Fiscal Year 2020.

Texas Democratic Sen. Ted Cruz blasted the Biden administration’s handling of the immigration crisis in a tweet last week, arguing for the government to continue Title 42 protections to keep illegal immigrants out of the nation to fight against COVID-19.

“By ending Title 42 protections, the Biden administration would be putting politics ahead of public safety and public health,” Cruz tweeted.

“That’s not right.”

By ending Title 42 protections, the Biden administration would be putting politics ahead of public safety and public health. That’s not right. This week, I introduced a bill to prevent Joe Biden from abolishing this important policy. pic.twitter.com/k1znGBX2xA — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 13, 2021

South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott also tweeted about the current immigration surge.

Should President Biden step up to fix the southern border crisis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“For the past month, Border Patrol agents are encountering an average of 6,000 migrants each day,” he wrote.

“There have been more than 1.1 million apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border this year.

“We’ve had 188,000 illegal border crossings in June alone.”

🚨For the past month, Border Patrol agents are encountering an average of 6,000 migrants each day. 🚨There have been more than 1.1 million apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border this year. 🚨We’ve had 188,000 illegal border crossings in June alone. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) July 19, 2021

The numbers continue to concern lawmakers in both parties, leading to increased calls for the Biden administration to make changes to curb illegal immigration numbers.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.