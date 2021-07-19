Path 27
Texas State Troopers Allegedly Find Over 100 Illegal Immigrants Being Transported in a Single Vehicle

Dillon Burroughs July 19, 2021 at 12:18pm
Texas State Troopers reportedly stopped a semi-truck driver near Laredo, Texas, on Monday who was found transporting 105 illegal immigrants.

Michael Warren McCoy was reportedly arrested for alleged human smuggling. Reporter Bill Melugin posted an image of the scene to Twitter.

The news came on the same day Melugin tweeted regarding a large number of illegal immigrants entering the nation through Del Rio.

“A large majority of the migrants, including single adult men, have been let into the United States and taken into custody,” he wrote. “At least 200+ have been taken away in buses. More still coming, more still waiting.”

In Del Rio, many of the several hundred people at the gate were reportedly from Haiti. They encountered National Guard troops from Nebraska, Florida and Texas.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, more than one million illegal immigrants have crossed the nation’s southern border in Fiscal Year 2021, which runs from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021. That’s more than the number of people who crossed in all of Fiscal Year 2020.

Texas Democratic Sen. Ted Cruz blasted the Biden administration’s handling of the immigration crisis in a tweet last week, arguing for the government to continue Title 42 protections to keep illegal immigrants out of the nation to fight against COVID-19.

“By ending Title 42 protections, the Biden administration would be putting politics ahead of public safety and public health,” Cruz tweeted.

“That’s not right.”

South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott also tweeted about the current immigration surge.

“For the past month, Border Patrol agents are encountering an average of 6,000 migrants each day,” he wrote.

“There have been more than 1.1 million apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border this year.

“We’ve had 188,000 illegal border crossings in June alone.”

The numbers continue to concern lawmakers in both parties, leading to increased calls for the Biden administration to make changes to curb illegal immigration numbers.

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




Conversation