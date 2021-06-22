Path 27
Lifestyle
Lifestyle

'Thank God for Her': Courageous Pup Saves Sleeping Family from Would-Be House Fire

Amanda Thomason June 22, 2021 at 1:04pm
Path 27

Some dogs have the length of their lifetimes to prove their loyalty and overall good-dog-ness. Gracie has had just a few months, and already her family is indebted to her.

Gracie is a 7-month-old Labrador retriever mix owned by the Reinert family in Glendale, Arizona. On Wednesday, she proved that she was worth more than her weight in gold.

It was after midnight and the family was asleep when Gracie woke parents Maura and Rob with her barking.



“She was just barking like crazy, yeah, just at the bathroom door, just would, like, would not stop,” Maura Reinert told AZFamily.

Trending:
You're 'Acting Like Some of Us Are Guilty for Just Existing': Watch Student Defy Woke School Board in Front of Parents

“I just thought she’s barking and my husband got up, and he’ll handle it, and he’ll calm her down and bring her back up on the bed and she’ll fall back to sleep. But that’s not … that was not the case.”

Gracie wasn’t just causing a ruckus for the sake of causing a ruckus. She’d noticed something no one else had: A fire had started in the bathroom exhaust fan, a fact that Rob and Maura soon discovered.



“That vent fan was on fire,” Maura Reinert said. “We could just see orange flames.”

She ran outside with the kids and called 911 while her husband took a wet towel and smothered the fire before it got out of control.

Firefighters arrived and made sure the blaze was well and truly put out. The family is very clear on why they were able to stop the fire before it spread, before anything really tragic could have happened.



It was all because of Gracie.

“Totally a blessing,” Maura Reinert said. “Thank God for her, because we just don’t know, I mean it could have spread, we could have all gotten, you know, smoke inhalation and … just really grateful.”

Related:
Tossed Out Like Trash: 3 Small Dogs Found Bagged and Tied Up by Dumpster


“She’s really smart,” Brynn, the family’s 7-year-old daughter, said. “She’s like a really brave and stuff.”

Maura Reinert shared Gracie’s story on her Facebook page, writing, “Our girl Gracie!!!! So grateful for this sweet pup!”

The Glendale Fire Department also recognized the pup’s heroism, featuring her in a post it shared on Wednesday.

“Crisis was averted thanks to Gracie alerting her family when smoke began to fill their home,” the department wrote. “This canine hero warned the family before the smoke alarms had even begun to go off.

“Thankfully everyone got out safely and Glendale Firefighters contained the fire to a fan in the bathroom. We say Gracie earned some extra treats!

“If your dog isn’t quite as amazing as Gracie, be sure to check that your smoke alarms are in proper working order. Stay safe.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Path 27
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
'Thank God for Her': Courageous Pup Saves Sleeping Family from Would-Be House Fire
Waitress Sees Burning Car on Side of Highway, Races to Pull Bleeding Driver Out Before It Explodes
Finding NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Wallet at Chipotle Pays Off Big Time for Fan
'Father, Mentor, Hero': Retiring Police Officer Tears Up When He Hears Son's Voice on Radio During Final Send-Off
Tossed Out Like Trash: 3 Small Dogs Found Bagged and Tied Up by Dumpster
See more...

Conversation