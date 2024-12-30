The Ghost of President Past: Joe Biden and 'A Christmas Carol'

Biden is dead, politically at least, to begin with. As with Jacob Marley in the Dickens’s classic this tenet of death must be accepted for any good to come of the following words.

Biden is the ghost of President Past, and as such, he may yet have something to teach us.

If he were still alive, he would be the principal antagonist in the debate about a realistic and fundamental solution to the nation’s debt ceiling and spending problem. Instead, he is absent as though he’s shuffled off this mortal coil.

Last June Joe Biden showed up to debate Donald Trump in Atlanta and appeared to pass on to the great beyond before our eyes. His pale complexion, vacuous stares, stammering and insensible utterances all combined to remind one of the wandering hordes of the undead in horror movies.

After flatlining during the debate, a star chamber led by the stiletto wielding, and wearing, Pelosi finished the dirty deed.

Undone by his own party, kicked off the ticket in favor his vice president, his remains stored in the White House; he is left utterly alone. During the presidential campaign, his ghost was allowed out — reluctantly, restrained by the chains of corruption and graft he forged in life — to speak insensibly about the threats of a Trump victory, but never about Harris’ virtues.

Even a ghost can’t conjure what doesn’t exist.

Harris’ loss further diminished what flimsy vapor Biden became, becoming a shadow whose purpose is unknown.

At this time of great controversy and concern about a government shutdown, drones in the skies, and criminal violence by illegal immigrants he finds himself in Marley’s spooky shoes, unable to intervene or interact meaningfully in the world of the living. He sobs uncontrollably at the loss of power, prestige, and the earning power of his former life.

He groans, now aware a lifetime of self-enrichment and self-aggrandizement should have been better spent. Too late he realizes, “Mankind should have been my business.”

I propose in this editorial of ghostly proportions that the spirit of Biden can still have an impact in the real world. As a suddenly benevolent wraith whose conscious demands fairness and a last act of true leadership.

He can condemn divisiveness and rancor. He can tell them partisanship only breeds bitterness. Instead of pardoning criminals and commuting the sentences of murderers, he can float into Congress and whisper in the ears of his fellow Democrats, reminding them of Dickens’s incomparable wisdom.

“Christmas time, when it has come round — apart from the veneration due to its sacred name and origin, if anything belonging to it can be apart from that — as a good time; a kind, forgiving, charitable, pleasant time; the only time I know of, in the long calendar of the year, when men and women seem by one consent to open their shut-up hearts freely, and to think of people below them as if they really were fellow-passengers to the grave, and not another race of creatures bound on other journeys.”

Biden can interject what remains of himself, one last time, to make Americans’ lives better. He can remind us that government isn’t for the betterment of the elected, but rather for the improvement of all.

Can his apparition convince Scrooges in both parties to relent in doing business as usual and instead make mankind their business?

He can but try and give us a happy New Year. A New Year that clears the legislative decks for the foundational change Trump’s entry foretells. Biden’s ghost can abandon its haunts and seek whatever succor can be found in having done at least one right thing.

We can then acclaim, “God bless us, every one!”

