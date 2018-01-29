The Western Journal

The Media May Have Loved Hillary’s Grammy Appearance, But Donald Trump, Jr. Had a Very Different Reaction

By Jonathan Pincus
January 29, 2018 at 9:12am

Using award ceremonies as an opportunity to politically grandstand has become a hallmark in Hollywood, and the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday proved to be no different.

During the award ceremony, a pre-recorded sketch was set up by host James Corden that featured a list of notable celebrities auditioning to narrate the controversial White House tell-all, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

“We know that our current president does love winning awards and the good news is he may just be the subject of next year’s winner (for Best Spoken Word Album),” Corden said. “The question I’ve got is, who’ll be the narrator?”

After anti-Trump music magnates John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and DJ Khaled read segments of the book aloud, the camera cut to the second place finisher in the 2016 presidential election Hillary Clinton, Fox News reported.

She read lines from the book as the live audience applauded.

After she concluded her narration of the novel, Corden declared, “That’s it! We’ve got it!”

“You think so? Clinton replied. “The Grammy’s in the bag?”

Do you agree with Don Jr.’s statement?

The crowd went wild at the presidential runner-up’s appearance, applauding and cheering as the segment concluded. However, not everyone was happy with the former secretary of state’s Grammy performance.

Donald Trump, Jr. thrashed Clinton’s appearance at the award ceremony while simultaneously praising his father.

“The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @realDonaldTrump in office #GrammyAwards2018,” the eldest Trump son wrote on Sunday.

Many on Twitter agreed with Trump Jr.’s response.

Since its release, a firestorm created by the book has surrounded the first family.

However, in early January, Trump Jr. found an unlikely ally in CNN host Jake Tapper, who defended the president and his family after the accuracy and validity of Michael Wolff’s book was brought into question.

When Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi asked Tapper via Twitter if he believed Wolff obtained sensitive information from Trump’s family members, Tapper responded, stating that Trump Jr. and family would “never say such a thing” about the president.

Trump Jr. agreed with Tapper, stating that for someone to accuse him of staining his father’s name “is libelous & vile.”

He then went on to call Wolff’s book “a pathetic smear campaign,” adding that the inaccurate information contained within it will only be purchased by “haters” who “want to believe it.”

Consider Clinton and those featured in Corden’s Grammy skit “haters.”

 

Tags: Grammy Awards, Hillary Clinton, Hollywood

By: Jonathan Pincus on January 29, 2018 at 9:12am

Let us know what you think!

