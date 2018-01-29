The Media May Have Loved Hillary’s Grammy Appearance, But Donald Trump, Jr. Had a Very Different Reaction

Using award ceremonies as an opportunity to politically grandstand has become a hallmark in Hollywood, and the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday proved to be no different.

During the award ceremony, a pre-recorded sketch was set up by host James Corden that featured a list of notable celebrities auditioning to narrate the controversial White House tell-all, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

“We know that our current president does love winning awards and the good news is he may just be the subject of next year’s winner (for Best Spoken Word Album),” Corden said. “The question I’ve got is, who’ll be the narrator?”

After anti-Trump music magnates John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and DJ Khaled read segments of the book aloud, the camera cut to the second place finisher in the 2016 presidential election Hillary Clinton, Fox News reported.

She read lines from the book as the live audience applauded.

After she concluded her narration of the novel, Corden declared, “That’s it! We’ve got it!”

“You think so? Clinton replied. “The Grammy’s in the bag?”

Do you agree with Don Jr.’s statement? Yes No Log in with social media or email to vote Log In Log Out Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

The crowd went wild at the presidential runner-up’s appearance, applauding and cheering as the segment concluded. However, not everyone was happy with the former secretary of state’s Grammy performance.

Donald Trump, Jr. thrashed Clinton’s appearance at the award ceremony while simultaneously praising his father.

“The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @realDonaldTrump in office #GrammyAwards2018,” the eldest Trump son wrote on Sunday.

The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @realDonaldTrump in office #GrammyAwards2018 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

RELATED: Bill O’Reilly on Grammys: This Is So Much More Than a ‘Cheap Political Stunt’

Many on Twitter agreed with Trump Jr.’s response.

I thank God every day Trump won! And I’ll be back in 2020 and voting again! America dodged a bullet! — PinkAboutIt 🇺🇸 (@Pink_About_it) January 29, 2018

The more Crooked Hillary goes on TV the more the American people want to see her in handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit! — American Citizens First (@laura_stietz) January 29, 2018

Since its release, a firestorm created by the book has surrounded the first family.

However, in early January, Trump Jr. found an unlikely ally in CNN host Jake Tapper, who defended the president and his family after the accuracy and validity of Michael Wolff’s book was brought into question.

When Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi asked Tapper via Twitter if he believed Wolff obtained sensitive information from Trump’s family members, Tapper responded, stating that Trump Jr. and family would “never say such a thing” about the president.

My impression is not only would Eric and Don Jr never say such a thing to anyone, they would never think such a thing. Ever. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2018

Trump Jr. agreed with Tapper, stating that for someone to accuse him of staining his father’s name “is libelous & vile.”

Your impression is 100% correct Jake. I have never & would ever say such a thing (I doubt any others did either) I’ve seen my father do amazing things throughout my life & ALWAYS be successful. Anything he does, he does well. For someone to say I said otherwise is libelous & vile https://t.co/iSbW2q8Ar0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 7, 2018

He then went on to call Wolff’s book “a pathetic smear campaign,” adding that the inaccurate information contained within it will only be purchased by “haters” who “want to believe it.”

The more I hear about this book the more I realize it’s nothing more than a pathetic smear campaign. Literally nothing I have read regarding the campaign that I was a part of even remotely resembles what I actually witnessed. It will sell only because haters want to believe it. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 7, 2018

Consider Clinton and those featured in Corden’s Grammy skit “haters.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.