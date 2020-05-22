Communities across the country have come up with unique ways to recognize front-line workers for their hard work and dedication in the fight against the coronavirus.

From Guy Fieri feeding front-line workers in California to police officers recognizing medical professionals in New Hampshire, health care workers and first responders can sleep easy knowing their efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.

On Tuesday, Hawaii joined in and honored their first responders when Blue Hawaiian Helicopters, a helicopter tour company, dropped thousands of flowers over Maui Memorial Medical Center.

“It’s raining flowers for our medical heroes today!” the company wrote on Facebook.

“A special delivery with a flower drop from above at Maui memorial hospital, representing the 144,432 Maui residents to give thanks to our health care heroes, EMS and front line first responders. Mahalo Nui Loa.”

The sweet moment was made possible thanks to several participants, including Blue Hawaiian Helicopters staff, state Rep. Troy Hashimoto, local florists and members of the community.

“We know you are always here for us, but we also want you to know, we are here for you too,” Quentin Koch, president of Blue Hawaiian Helicopters, told Maui Now.

The Maui Memorial Medical Center expressed its gratitude with social media posts acknowledging the love from their community.

“We were quite literally showered with love and aloha today here at Maui Health!” Maui Health wrote on Facebook.

“Thousands of beautiful flowers rained on our health care workers at Maui Memorial Medical Center in a show of love and support by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.”

The health care professionals in Hawaii aren’t the only ones feeling the love right now.

Just last week, Guy Fieri and a team of caterers prepared hundreds of freshly cooked meals — each personalized with a special thank you note — and passed them out to health care workers and first responders at zero charge.

“We have so many amazing front-line health care workers that are putting their lives on the line and taking the time to support our community as they always do. But now it’s even more severe and it’s just a way to come and say thank you,” Fieri said.

Big shout out to everyone helpin’ out at Sutter Hospital! 600 meals for the amazing group of superheroes who are busy taking care of everyone! pic.twitter.com/dBExUDGZ2S — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) May 12, 2020

Late last month, police officers in Laconia, New Hampshire, arranged their squad cars in the shape of a heart in front of Lakes Region General Hospital’s main entrance to show their support for the hospital staff.

Inside the heart, they left a heartwarming message for the employees that read, “LPD thanks you!”

Despite some discouraging stories — like Chuck E. Cheese tricking its customers or Michael Moore declaring that the coronavirus is a “gentle warning” from “Mother Nature” to humanity, there are still tales of hope.

Whether it’s flowers falling from the sky, free freshly cooked meals or thoughtful messages from the local police department, good things are still happening in the United States.

