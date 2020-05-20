While the ongoing pandemic has spread bad news and illness across the globe, plenty of kindhearted people, from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees to celebrity chef Guy Fieri, are doing what they can to shine some light in their communities.

Fieri, along with his family and a large team of caterers, packed up the Stagecoach Smokehouse mobile kitchen last week and set up shop at several hospitals in the Santa Rosa, California, area.

On May 13, the team put together 1,200 lunches for front-line health care workers and first responders at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital who are coming face-to-face with the coronavirus each day.

Big shout out to everyone helpin’ out at Sutter Hospital! 600 meals for the amazing group of superheroes who are busy taking care of everyone! pic.twitter.com/dBExUDGZ2S — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) May 12, 2020

“We have so many amazing front-line health care workers that are putting their lives on the line and taking the time to support our community as they always do. But now it’s even more severe and it’s just a way to come and say thank you,” the Food Network star said in a video shared by The Press Democrat.

“These folks are amazing. We should all be singing their praises.”

According to People, each carton was packed full of pulled pork, pasta with veggies, Caesar salad and focaccia bread with caramelized onion and Parmesan cheese.

Not only did Fieri hand out the freshly cooked meals, but he also personalized each one with a thank you note and his initials.

“They all understand doctor’s writing, so they know that says, ‘Good job,’” Fieri said, according to The Press Democrat.

“I don’t know how you guys walk in the door, knowing what you’re faced with,” Fieri said to physician Mark Shapiro.

“You guys are just warriors. You do this day and night.”

“This kind of gesture has a bidirectional positive impact,” Shapiro said. “It’s all meaningful, and it’s all valuable and it’s all important.”

This isn’t the first time the “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host has done something for the first responders in his community.

Fieri partnered with the nonprofit Operation Barbecue Relief in 2018 to support those who were displaced from their homes during the California wildfires.

During the 2018 barbecue, he and 20 volunteers were able to fill the plates and bellies of 1,400 people in search of hope after their homes were destroyed.

Big thanks to the Cattlewomen of Humboldt for a great beef donation for the Redding evacuees! pic.twitter.com/Wb4kwsZqqL — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 30, 2018

Not only did he join forces with the nonprofit to feed those who lost their homes, but he also put together a cookout at Butte College for first responders who were fighting the fire.

The chef has proven time and time again that he is has a generous heart, reaching out to help those in his community and give back in times of need.

His latest gesture solidified what people generally believe to be true of his intentions, not as a publicity stunt, but because he cares about the well-being of his fellow Americans.

