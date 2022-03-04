Many people, organizations and countries have made their disapproval of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine very clear since it began last week.

Companies have stopped working with Russia. The royal family, generally quiet on political matters, has publicly condemned the invasion. Even Switzerland has moved to sanction Russia.

Plenty of celebrities have used their social media platforms to decry Russia’s actions. Tim Allen has joined their ranks, stating in no uncertain terms how he feels about the situation.

“My mind and body are full of anger and disgust at the coward putin ghouls that have attacked a sovereign country,” he tweeted on Thursday.

“This is the definition of wrong. My head, heart and soul pray for the people of Ukraine.

“F-putin.”

F-putin — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 3, 2022

Allen also shared his sentiments last week as news of war began circulating, asking for prayer for the Ukrainians under attack.

“‘Appeasement’ is the policy of feeding your friends to a crocodile, one at a time, in hopes that the crocodile will eat you last. – Franklin D. Roosevelt,” he tweeted on Feb. 24.

“Pray if you will for all those attacked today by the Russians.”

Pray if you will for all those attacked today by the Russians. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) February 24, 2022

While many in the replies pointed out that the quote was misattributed to FDR and actually comes from Winston Churchill, Allen’s point remains.

Other celebrities have posted in solidarity with Ukraine and pointed followers to charities that will help where the need is greatest.

Actress Mila Kunis, who is Ukrainian, and her husband Ashton Kutcher have started a GoFundMe for Ukrainian refugees, pledging to personally match up to $3 million.

In partnership with @gofundmedotorg, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have just launched a fundraiser to support @Flexport & @airbnb—two organizations providing immediate relief to Ukrainians in need. They are also matching the first $3M raised. Donate here: https://t.co/29Q5Rg74mp pic.twitter.com/rdEpCpaScf — GoFundMe (@gofundme) March 3, 2022

The celebrity couple hopes to raise $30 million to help those fleeing the country through Airbnb, which is offering free temporary housing to refugees, and Flexport, which is “organizing shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova,” according to the GoFundMe page.

“While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety,” the page reads.

“Countless amounts of people have left everything they know and love behind to seek refuge. With nothing but what they could carry, these Ukrainian refugees are in need of housing and supplies right away.”

