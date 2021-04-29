Sen. Tim Scott wasn’t slowing down.

The morning after knocking the ball out of the park with his Republican response to President Joe Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday night, the South Carolina lawmaker was taking his case to the American people in an interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

And Democrats are likely to be regretting it for a long time to come.

As most Americans who managed to make it through Biden’s hour-plus sermon of self-congratulations and liberal wish-listing know, Scott returned fire from the right with a simple declaration that spoke volumes to a country that needs to hear the truth:

“Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country,” Scott said.

Naturally, those words are heresy to the liberals’ Church of the Eternal Outrage. And the fact that they came from a black man — one of three black senators in the United States Senate — just made it worse.

Scott was attacked overnight by liberal racists who apparently found it incomprehensible that a man with a high melanin content could disagree in good conscience with the progressive betrayal of the country’s principles that’s now in progress.

He was the subject of vitriolic, openly racist attacks from leftists on social media, with many using the scurrilous slur of “Uncle Tim” to refer to the senator — a deliberate harkening of the “Uncle Tom” insult that denotes a black man who internalizes an inferiority complex when it comes to dealing with whites.

The “Uncle Tim” insult was even allowed to trend on Twitter overnight before the company finally stepped in to block it from appearing in its “trends” section Thursday morning, as Fox News reported. A Twitter representative told Fox that the slur violated Twitter rules but had no response when asked why it took so long for the company to realize that. (Any guesses?)

In the “Fox & Friends” interview, Scott called out the criticism for what it is: racism of the vilest kind.

“Intolerance so often comes from the left with words like ‘Uncle Tim’ and the ‘N-word’ being used against me,” Scott told the “Fox & Friends” hosts.

“And last night what was trending in social media was ‘Uncle Tim,’ and they doubled down on this concept of liberal oppression. It is stunning in 2021 that those who speak about ending discrimination want to end it by more discrimination.

“The left has doubled down that they are going to, not attack my policies, but they’re literally attacking the color of my skin,” he said.

Check it out here:

To an American who hadn’t been following the news since the early years of the Barack Obama presidency, the attacks against Scott might have come as a shock. But with the growth of the Black Lives Matter movement (based largely on the lie of “hands up, don’t shoot”), the pernicious spread of “critical race theory” and the disastrous impact of the Obama administration on racial relations in this country, the leftist outrage at Scott is almost to be expected.

Fortunately, even in an era when social media largely amounts to a cesspool of bad ideas inside an echo chamber of closed minds, there was no shortage of users eager to support Scott.

Democrats have a long history of racism which they simply modified in an effort to find new uses for blacks to vilify their opposition and secure their votes with unfulfilled promises. — Gerrit Cramer (@cramer_gerrit) April 29, 2021

The Dems that are doing all of these things are a disgrace and are causing racial issues. Nothing like causing problems. — Barbara Raia Curto (@barb732) April 29, 2021

Dems always say the GOP is filled with racists BUT it seems they are much worse ! — my name (@bbbbb77777Name) April 29, 2021

If I lived in your state, I’d vote for you. If you run for President, I’ll vote for you. — Albert Lowe (@AlbertL00745548) April 29, 2021

It’s feelings like that last Twitter post that have to really have liberals rattled.

The saner among them have to know the Biden administration is a disaster in progress, beset by a border crisis of its own making and “led” by a figurehead who’s not only years past his prime but was never that sharp in the first place.

Biden’s heir apparent is an unpopular California sharpie, the apparatchik product of a Democratic-dominated state who couldn’t even survive the presidential primary campaign long enough to win a single vote.

The Democratic majority in the House is vanishingly small. The party doesn’t even have a majority in the Senate, just a tie-breaking vote from the vice president. (That’s all-important, of course, but it’s by no means a mandate.)

In short, Democrats have to know they’re on borrowed time. The 2022 midterms are less than two years away. The 2024 presidential election campaign is closer than anyone cares to think at the moment. Even if Donald Trump elects not to run again, Republicans have a considerable bench to start considering — such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

And now Scott is adding to his already substantial national profile. According to his Senate webpage, he is a 55-year-old who’s spent a lifetime in politics. Starting as a city councilman in Charleston, South Carolina, he went on to the state House of Representatives and then the U.S. House before becoming the first black senator in South Carolina history, and the first black senator from a Southern state since post-Civil War Reconstruction.

That’s not the biography of a subservient man, no matter what Democrats and their “Uncle Tim” insults would like Americans to believe.

With Wednesday’s successful GOP response to Biden, Scott spoke to the country’s best nature, rather than reveling, as Democrats do, in its worst moments.

“Racism and discrimination, it’s still real, but it is being pushed further and further into a smaller corner in our nation,” he said. “We should celebrate the progress being made by black folks and white folks working together, by Hispanics and Asians coming together.

“If you want to be an American. the door is wide open — the front door, by the way, is wide open — to come in and add value to who we are, to not be part of destructive conversations that belittle individuals.”

Scott then referred to an appearance by Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” where she said she agreed with Scott that the United States is not a “racist country” but stressed how far the country needs to go.

“I agree with the vice president on one thing,” Scott said. “The internal struggle we see in our nation oftentimes led by the left is a problem, a problem we can solve together. The American family is bigger than that. We should act like it.”

That’s the kind of logic leftists hate. And when it’s coming from a black conservative, in particular, it’s the kind they fear.

Scott’s speech Wednesday night gave them another reason to fear him, and their vile reaction just proved it. They’re likely to have reason to regret it.

