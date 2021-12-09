Share
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles smiles during the women's team final of the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 27.
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles smiles during the women's team final of the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 27. (Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images)

Time Gets Backlash After Naming Simone Biles, Gymnast Who Quit in the Middle of the Olympics, 'Athlete of the Year'

 By Jack Davis  December 9, 2021 at 8:49am
The old adage was that “winners never quit and quitters never win.”

But in 2021, quitters can be named Athlete of the Year.

Time magazine announced Thursday that it was bestowing that honor on American gymnast Simone Biles.

Biles startled the world by dropping out of a team event at the Olympic Games this summer, saying she was not sufficiently mentally focused on what she was doing and could have injured herself had she competed in her condition.

Time explained that those old-fashioned views about athletes achieving excellence in their sports had nothing to do with its decision.

“An athlete’s clout is increasingly measured in much more than wins and losses. If 2020 showcased the power of athletes as activists after the murder of George Floyd, this year demonstrated how athletes are uniquely positioned to propel mental health to the forefront of a broader cultural conversation,” Alice Park and Sean Gregory wrote.

“Not only did I get to use my voice, but it was validated as well,” Biles told the magazine.

The article extolling her selection labeled those who believe dropping out of Olympic events partway through them is not the hallmark of a champion as “naysayers.”

Do you agree with Time's choice of Simone Biles as "Athlete of the Year"?

Biles said that quitting was the last thing she would ever do.

“If I were going to quit, I had other opportunities to quit,” she said. “There is so much I’ve gone through in this sport, and I should have quit over all that — not at the Olympics. It makes no sense.”

Many disputed Time’s selection.

Time also praised Biles for taking a stand, of sorts, on behalf of black women.

“Our bodies have always been under scrutiny,” LaNail Plummer, identified as “a therapist who specializes in providing mental-health services to Black and LGBTQ communities,” told the magazine.

“Oftentimes, Black women are not given the freedom to be able to just be authentic,” Plummer said. “Oftentimes, they have to be what somebody asked them or designed for them to be.”

Park and Gregory wrote that “when a Black female athlete like Biles takes visible steps to safeguard her own mental and physical health, to indicate that it’s worth protecting, that action carries a special power.”

They said Biles has not quite single-handedly forced sports to address mental health, but “she made it that much harder to look away.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




