The Time Grieving Steve Doocy Asked God for a Sign and Got One Soon After

“Fox and Friends” co-host Steve Doocy shared a tender story about the time he asked God for a sign and got one.

The 68-year-old father of Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy recounted the experience in an opinion piece published in December 2022.

Doocy recalled several stories about signs he received from heaven regarding his mother, who died unexpectedly one Christmas.

But one time in particular he specifically asked the Almighty for a sign.

“It was Christmas Eve 1997, I had just spoken to my mother on the phone for the umpteenth time about how to make her gravy,” Doocy wrote.

“I knew exactly how to make it, I was just using it as an excuse to call and show her that even though I was forty years old, a son always needs his mother,” he said.

Eight hours after the call his sister rang.

“Mom’s dead,” she told him.

Doocy said he lost a lot of sleep that year.

A few months after the funeral, he was looking at a full moon when he saw his mother’s face in it.

“I made a direct but simple appeal. God up there in Heaven, give me a sign. She’s up there with you and she’s OK. I have to know,” he said.

Doocy went to bed only to be awoken by the alarm clock radio at 3:27 a.m.

Reaching to shut it off, he noticed something.







“I realized Janet Jackson was singing her hit song ‘Together Again,’ about how one day she would be reunited in heaven with a lost loved one, and that ‘I’ll never forget my baby.’ I was my Mom’s baby,” he wrote. “Every one of the lyrics seemed like my mother was speaking directly to me.”

“Of course, there are people reading this who would say it was just a coincidence, the luck of the draw that that song was in the radio station’s rotation for airplay that morning at 3:27,” he said.

Years later while on the air, Doocy was announcing the Fox News segment “This Day in History.”

As he did, he read the final bit of the script out loud, which he hadn’t pre-read: “… And it was this week in 1997 that Janet Jackson had the number one song in America with ‘Together Again.'”

As they cut to commercial break, he asked the sound technician to turn the song up.

Doocy broke into tears.

He later recalled something a priest once told him.

“Coincidence is God’s way of remaining anonymous,” he wrote.

