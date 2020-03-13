Time Mag Includes Racists, a Communist & Only 2 Prominent Conservatives in Women of the Century List

Though the world can no longer define what a “woman” is, Time has issued a “100 Women of the Year” retrospective.

Forget for a moment that this is a fake retrospective — there have only been 11 women named “Person of the Year” in the magazine’s 93-year history of conferring the honor, starting with Charles Lindbergh in 1927.

There are many names on the list from various walks of life and spheres of influence, and yet most share something in common: leftism.

Some of the worst women of the last century make the list, including racist, eugenicist Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger (1925).

The magazine gushes that by “helping legalize birth control, she helped women gain control over their bodies and futures.”

Sanger’s focus on contraception and abortion were merely a means to an end as she pushed to sterilize people who were “feeble-minded, idiots, morons, insane, syphilitic, epileptic.”

In one of her pet projects, charmingly named the “Negro Project,” Sanger advocated for birth control availability in the African-American community. It is possible Time was enamored by the project, as black babies are aborted at a higher rate than white babies even today.

Time gave lip service to the fact that “historians still tussle over Sanger’s complicated legacy,” but sung her praises anyway.

Jane Roe (1973) also made the list because of her contribution to legalized abortion. Using a pseudonym, Norma McCorvey sued to have an abortion in what would later become the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision to legalize abortion nationwide.

McCorvey never had an abortion, instead giving her daughter up for adoption. She later regretted her involvement in the legalization of abortion, becoming a Christian and pro-life advocate in the ’90s. (The magazine only gives one line to the last two decades of her life spent defending the unborn.)

Speaking of killing, another honoree on this prestigious list is Angela Davis (1971), whom Time calls a “radical thinker” but who was actually linked to a courthouse killing as the owner of the shotgun used to assassinate a judge. She subsequently fled and was captured by the FBI but was ultimately acquitted in a controversial decision.

Davis is also a self-avowed communist, receiving the 1979 Lenin Peace Prize from the Soviet Union as well as being the subject of a song by John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

Since then, the ex-fugitive has enjoyed an illustrious career in academia, culminating in the California Institute of Integral Studies in San Francisco conferring on her the title of “honorary doctorate of humane letters in healing and social justice” in 2016.

Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi are honored as founders of race-baiting group Black Lives Matter. The movement started as a hashtag after George Zimmerman was acquitted of killing Trayvon Martin and has thrived on advancing false narratives about police shooting innocent black people.

The group and its founders have done more harm than good when it comes to racial harmony, doing everything from protesting police to encouraging black people to disrupt white capitalism by not Christmas shopping.

The two prominent conservative women who are on the list are not given the same over-the-top praise as their fellow honorees.

Maine Sen. Margaret Chase Smith (1950) was a trailblazer as the first woman to serve in both chambers of Congress and the first woman to be put up by a major party as a potential presidential nominee. Yet her biography is all about her opposition to the left’s favorite anti-communist punching bag, Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy.

British Prime Minster Margaret Thatcher (1982) is touted for achievements including her hawkish military policy and “unleashing” of the free market, but Time couldn’t help itself from also mentioning how “inequality” increased following her embrace of capitalist policies.

Quasi-conservative Sandra Day O’Connor was the first woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court but is featured in the year 2000 for her vote to rightly uphold the letter of the law, stopping the endless recounts of votes in Florida after the 2000 presidential election.

While many first ladies made the list, including Eleanor Roosevelt (1948), Jacqueline Kennedy (1962) and Michelle Obama (2008), not a single Republican first lady was included.

The same is largely true of politicians: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (2010) and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (2016) both made the list, but former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice did not.

The narrative becomes glaringly clear when even Mother Teresa is omitted from the roster. Mother Teresa founded the religious order Missionaries of Charity, which takes care of orphans and those suffering from AIDS, tuberculosis and leprosy (among others). She was named as a saint by the Catholic Church, and yet is absent.

The 2019 cover features Greta Thunberg, the teenager who cut school to chastise world leaders (“How dare you?“) at the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

Contrast her with Lila Grace Rose, who at only 15 founded Live Action, a pro-life activist group that used hidden camera videos to expose Planned Parenthood’s sale of baby parts and willingness to cover up abuse.

Rose is outspoken in her defense of the unborn and the harm abortion does to both mother and child:

Fact check: False. Abortions have a 100% fatality rate. Every abortion kills an innocent child and wounds (and sometimes kills) a mother. https://t.co/5O5iAn8Lwm — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) March 10, 2020

Although most people who stumble upon the “100 Women of the Year” retrospective will have to Google whether Time is still in print, the list will make the publication even less relevant.

With so many choices available to readers, publishing a lopsided list of the left’s favorite women will do nothing more than seal its fate as the relic it is.

