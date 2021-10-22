Share
Time Running Out for Biden to Free the 17 Hostages as Gang Leader Vows to 'Put a Bullet in Their Heads'

 By Jack Davis  October 21, 2021 at 6:15pm
The leader of the Haitian gang that has kidnapped 17 missionaries issued a dire ultimatum on Thursday.

Unless the $1 million a head ransom the gang is demanding is paid, “I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,” 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The New York Times translated Joseph as saying, “I prefer that thunder burns me, if I don’t get what I need. You see those Americans, I will prefer to kill them and I will unload a big weapon to each of their heads.”

“I mean what I said, that’s it,” said the leader of the gang known as 400 Mawozo.

The Times reported that the video was made in public in Croix-des-Bouquet, a suburb of Port-au-Prince in Haiti, noting that the nature of the video underscored the power of gangs to defy the government.

During his comments, Joseph threatened Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the chief of Haiti’s National Police, Léon Charles.

Should the U.S. take action to rescue the missionaries?

‘You guys make me cry. I cry water. But I’m going to make you guys cry blood,” Joseph said, according to the Mail.

In the video, Joseph was seen near the coffins of gang members killed by police in a recent battle.

Some have called for strong U.S. action to free the missionaries.

The 17 people kidnapped Saturday include 16 Americans and one Canadian. Several children are among those kidnapped. The group was part of Christian Aid Ministries, an Ohio-based group working in Haiti.

On Thursday, Weston Showalter, a spokesman for Christian Aid Ministries, said the group is “inviting believers from all around the world to join us in praying for our workers, our loved ones that are being held hostage in Haiti.”

He then read a letter from the families of those held hostage.

“God has given our loved ones the unique opportunity to live out our Lord’s command to love your enemies,” the letter read.

“We also pray that the light of [God’s] love might shine out against the darkness of sin, that the gang members might be freed from their bondage to sin and experience freedom in Jesus Christ.”

He called for prayer for the kidnappers as well as their victims.

The FBI and the State Department have both sent teams to Haiti to assist with the release of the missionaries.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation