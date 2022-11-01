Tom Brady Finally Speaks Out on Divorce from Gisele Bündchen, Professional Struggles

Star NFL quarterback Tom Brady seems to be in an uphill battle both professionally and personally, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost their last three games and Brady is going through a divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.

On Monday, Brady opened up about these challenges on an episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast hosted by Jim Gray.

When Gray asked Brady about the Buccaneers’ struggles at the beginning of the episode, Brady said, “Look, when you’ve lost five out of six games, there’s not a lot of good things to be said.” The Buccaneers are 3-5 so far this season.

Later in the episode, Brady spoke about his family life and recent divorce.

“I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home. Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games,” Brady said.

“That’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home. And all you can do is the best you can do, and that’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”







Gray asked if Brady has any problems compartmentalizing between work and home.

“Well, I think that’s what being a professional is. So I’ve dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people,” Brady said.

“I always say we’re not actors, even though we’re on TV. That is our real self out there. We’re trying to do our best. That’s how people really have gotten to know me over the years — by being on TV. And that is an authentic self that’s out there to compete with my teammates every day. And you’re giving all you can to the team.”

“Everyone’s going through different things. We all have our unique challenges in life and we’re all humans and we do the best we can do. And I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well,” he added.

“I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I’m going to try to continue to do that for as long as I’m here.”

Brady and Bündchen have two children together. Brady has another child from a previous relationship with actress and model Bridget Moynahan, according to the Daily Mail.

Rumors swirled about a divorce for months, beginning when Brady reversed his announcement that he was retiring from the NFL and instead said in March that he was returning for another season.

The couple officially announced their divorce on Friday.

In an Instagram story, Brady wrote, “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

Neither Brady nor Bündchen has disclosed any of the reasons for their divorce or whether it has anything to do with Brady’s decision to keep playing football.

Meanwhile, Brady and the Buccanneers will face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Tampa Bay is in second place in the NFC South, according to ESPN.

