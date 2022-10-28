Hours After Tom Brady's NFL Career Sinks to a New Low, His Divorce Is Announced

A day after Tom Brady hit some startling career lows, the 45-year-old quarterback announced a shocking personal development.

In a post to his Instagram on Friday morning, Brady announced he was divorcing his wife of 13 years, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

NFL reporter Adam Schefter shared the Instagram post on Twitter:

Tom Brady announced that he and Gisele Bündchen divorced: pic.twitter.com/QHXdHT9Baw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2022

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Speculation about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s pending divorce had been running rampant in recent weeks.

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” he said.

“Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world,” Brady wrote. “However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.

“And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

Bündchen shared a similar post Friday morning on her Instagram.

Statement from Gisele Bündchen: pic.twitter.com/qN8W9bY9S1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2022

Unfortunately for Brady, his personal life isn’t the only thing in shambles.

The Buccaneers lost at home to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night 27-22, dropping them to a meager 3-5 record on the season.

This is notable for a couple of reasons.

First, and most importantly, a 3-5 record is officially the worst record Tom Brady has had in the NFL. If you have any doubts that Brady’s career has been fairly blessed thus far, a big part of that is Brady has never fallen to two games below .500. His worst record at any point with the New England Patriots was 3-4.

It also marked the first time in 20 years that Brady has lost three consecutive games.

For the first time in two decades, Tom Brady has lost 3 games in a row. You have to go all the way back to 2002. That’s the only other time in Brady’s career he lost 3 in a row @WJZ13sports @wjz — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) October 28, 2022

He also captured sole possession of a fairly ignominious record on Thursday.

Brady entered Thursday’s game having been sacked 553 times in his career, one behind former Pittsburgh Steeler Ben Roethlisberger’s 554. The Ravens — namely defensive lineman Justin Madubuike (a sack) and linebacker Justin Houston (two sacks) — ensured that he would enter Friday holding the record for most sacks taken in a career at 556.

Justin Houston’s sack on @TomBrady makes the QB the most sacked in NFL history. Not a product of total games played at all…😂 (via @NFLonPrime) pic.twitter.com/GJwiUBaxUh — NFL (@NFL) October 28, 2022

While it seems unlikely that Brady will be able to salvage his marriage, he will get another crack at the win column when his Bucs host the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 6.

