Top Celebrities Go Silent After Terrorist Attacks in Israel Despite Being Active for BLM, Ukraine

 By Warner Todd Huston  October 11, 2023 at 2:40pm
A long list of loud-mouthed, left-wing celebrities who were ardent supporters of Black Lives Matter and Ukraine have all of a sudden clammed up after BLM proudly stood to support Palestinian terrorists in the wake of the horrendous attack on Israel.

Most of Hollywood poured out their hearts in immediate supplication to the Black Lives Matter movement and for years have pounded their social media accounts with complimentary posts urging their fans to support the radical, left-wing grievance movement.

But many of these same celebrities remained silent for days after the terrorist attacks on Israeli women and children began over the weekend of Oct. 7. Some still haven’t posted statements on social media about the inhuman, barbaric actions by Palestinian terrorists.

As Breitbart News reported on Oct. 10, four days after the attacks began, the 10 most-followed celebrity Instagram accounts had still not put up a statement condemning the Muslim-sponsored terror campaign.

Breitbart took a look at Instagram accounts belonging to Beyonce, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and the entire slew of Kardashians and not one except Kylie Jenner had any mention of the attacks. And Kylie was shamed into taking hers down!

Speculation Runs Rampant as Biden Shows Up Over an Hour Late for Big Israel Speech

Others were also silent about the mounting crisis, including, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.


Johnson did finally put up a belated message on Tuesday evening, hours after the Breitbart report.

“But many of these celebrities had no problem publicly backing BLM, despite the Marxist movement’s unpopularity with about half the U.S. population,” Breitbart pointed out. They also nearly universally supported Ukraine.

Should more celebrities use their influence to discuss the Israel attacks?

Indeed, the same day Breitbart reported the lack of interest in denouncing terrorism evinced by these Hollywood elitists, BLM was busy actually coming out with vocal and unequivocal support for the Palestinian terrorists.

On Monday, only hours after the attacks started, BLM was proudly posting long, rambling messages in support of the Palestinians who were filming themselves murdering children, raping and murdering women, and killing and kidnapping women and the elderly.

The national BLM group was not the only BLM affiliate to come out to celebrate terrorism. The Chicago branch of BLM did, as well, and even created a cute meme featuring a hang glider like the sort used by Palestinian terrorists to fly into Israel under the radar to indiscriminately murder civilians.

Review: Feminists Hate Netflix's Wildly Popular Hit Show - It's All Thanks to One Line of Dialogue

Not all of Hollywood remained in icy silence in the first few days after the terror attack in Israel. Some did speak up, including stars and personalities such as Gal Gadot, Madonna, Natalie Portman, Andy Cohen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Debra Messing, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Kris Jenner, Mindy Kaling, and Meghan McCain, Variety reported.

Meanwhile, all these celebrities, whether they openly support Israel or have neglected to say one way or the other, have been very quite about Black Lives Matter’s open support of murdering women, children, and the elderly.

Many of those mentioned at the top of this story still, four days after the attacks started in Israel, have not posted any statements. And not one has come out to condemn Black Lives Matter for supporting terrorism.

The hypocrisy is thick with these Hollywood elites. And if the attack in Israel hasn’t exposed them as the immoral, bloated, meaningless fools filled with hot air that they are, nothing will.

Truth and Accuracy

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
