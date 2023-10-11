Top Celebrities Go Silent After Terrorist Attacks in Israel Despite Being Active for BLM, Ukraine

A long list of loud-mouthed, left-wing celebrities who were ardent supporters of Black Lives Matter and Ukraine have all of a sudden clammed up after BLM proudly stood to support Palestinian terrorists in the wake of the horrendous attack on Israel.

Most of Hollywood poured out their hearts in immediate supplication to the Black Lives Matter movement and for years have pounded their social media accounts with complimentary posts urging their fans to support the radical, left-wing grievance movement.

But many of these same celebrities remained silent for days after the terrorist attacks on Israeli women and children began over the weekend of Oct. 7. Some still haven’t posted statements on social media about the inhuman, barbaric actions by Palestinian terrorists.

As Breitbart News reported on Oct. 10, four days after the attacks began, the 10 most-followed celebrity Instagram accounts had still not put up a statement condemning the Muslim-sponsored terror campaign.

Breitbart took a look at Instagram accounts belonging to Beyonce, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and the entire slew of Kardashians and not one except Kylie Jenner had any mention of the attacks. And Kylie was shamed into taking hers down!

Others were also silent about the mounting crisis, including, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

ariana grande – organized one love manchester after losing some of her fans at a concert and has protested in favor of blm. pic.twitter.com/Xgb4BY3oab — alexa (@glusong) September 21, 2020



Johnson did finally put up a belated message on Tuesday evening, hours after the Breitbart report.

“But many of these celebrities had no problem publicly backing BLM, despite the Marxist movement’s unpopularity with about half the U.S. population,” Breitbart pointed out. They also nearly universally supported Ukraine.

Indeed, the same day Breitbart reported the lack of interest in denouncing terrorism evinced by these Hollywood elitists, BLM was busy actually coming out with vocal and unequivocal support for the Palestinian terrorists.

On Monday, only hours after the attacks started, BLM was proudly posting long, rambling messages in support of the Palestinians who were filming themselves murdering children, raping and murdering women, and killing and kidnapping women and the elderly.

Black Lives Matter Grassroots

Statement in #Solidarity with the People of #Palestine. pic.twitter.com/BgsQBAZdis — BLM Grassroots (@blmgrassroots) October 10, 2023

The national BLM group was not the only BLM affiliate to come out to celebrate terrorism. The Chicago branch of BLM did, as well, and even created a cute meme featuring a hang glider like the sort used by Palestinian terrorists to fly into Israel under the radar to indiscriminately murder civilians.

The official Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter released a graphic of a Hamas paraglider with the text: “I stand with Palestine.” A unit of Hamas militants used paragliders and hang gliders to launch their armed massacre of civilians in southern Israel. BLM, like Antifa, has… pic.twitter.com/ATN2d4sAcf — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 10, 2023

Not all of Hollywood remained in icy silence in the first few days after the terror attack in Israel. Some did speak up, including stars and personalities such as Gal Gadot, Madonna, Natalie Portman, Andy Cohen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Debra Messing, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Kris Jenner, Mindy Kaling, and Meghan McCain, Variety reported.

Meanwhile, all these celebrities, whether they openly support Israel or have neglected to say one way or the other, have been very quite about Black Lives Matter’s open support of murdering women, children, and the elderly.

Many of those mentioned at the top of this story still, four days after the attacks started in Israel, have not posted any statements. And not one has come out to condemn Black Lives Matter for supporting terrorism.

The hypocrisy is thick with these Hollywood elites. And if the attack in Israel hasn’t exposed them as the immoral, bloated, meaningless fools filled with hot air that they are, nothing will.

