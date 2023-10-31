The new commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps was hospitalized on Sunday after he suffered from an undisclosed medical emergency, according to reports.

The Stars and Stripes reported Gen. Eric Smith was taken to a hospital, but there is no timetable for when he will be released.

Additionally, no information about his condition is available, nor are there any details about what might have happened to the general.

JUST IN | Gen. Eric Smith, who was recently confirmed as the new commandant of the Marine Corps, has been hospitalized due to an emergency.https://t.co/2yzyQxxyEo — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) October 30, 2023

A spokesman for Smith declined to comment on the hospitalization but did confirm to Politico that his boss was undergoing medical treatment.

“Out of respect for the expressed wishes of the family, we will not provide any further details on the medical condition of General Smith at this time,” Maj. Jim Stenger said.

In its own succinct statement, the Marine Corps said, “Additional information regarding the condition of General Smith will be released at a later time.”

If The Western Journal launched a digital magazine, would you read it? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Corps does not have a permanent second in command due to Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s ongoing blockade of President Joe Biden’s military appointees, Politico reported.

The Alabama Republican is demanding a change in the Defense Department’s policy encouraging abortions at the expense of taxpayers, according to the Associated Press.

Tuberville has been blocking military promotions for months by objecting to floor votes on them.

Senate Democrats have not budged on the issue, nor has Tuberville.

Without a second in command, Marine Lt. Gen. Karsten Heckl will serve as the acting commandant for the Corps until Smith returns to the role, the Marine Corps statement announced.

Smith was the acting commandant of the Marines from earlier this year until September when a workaround of Tuberville’s blockade saw him confirmed to his post, the Stars and Stripes reported.

Smith has served as a Marine for 36 years and served tours in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

It is not clear where Smith has been hospitalized or where he fell ill.

The Marines are headquartered at the Pentagon in Northern Virginia.

Smith is also a member of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by subscribing today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.