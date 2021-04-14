Login
Out-of-Town Antifa Members Descend on Minnesota as Chaos Continues for a Third Night

Demonstrators react when a crowd-dispersal canister goes off outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Tuesday.John Minchillo / APDemonstrators react when a crowd-dispersal canister goes off outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Tuesday. (John Minchillo / AP)

By Jack Davis
Published April 14, 2021 at 9:42am
Antifa was on the scene in Minnesota as a third night of rioting ripped through a Minneapolis suburb.

Police said more than 60 arrests were made Tuesday during the third night of protests over the death of Daunte Wright, 20, who was shot by police during a traffic stop.

Wright, who had been pulled over for driving with expired tags, was found to have an arrest warrant on an aggravated robbery charge, which prompted the attempt by police to take him into custody. Wright resisted and was shot by Officer Kimberly Potter, who, according to former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, thought she was firing her Taser at Wright when in fact she fired her gun.

As the third night of unrest roiled Brooklyn Center, correspondent Mike Tobin went live on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” to explain that the dynamic on the streets had changed.

“I can tell you this. The makeup of the population out here certainly changed tonight. I think Sunday night it was all about the locals who were here, and they were genuine and they were angry,” he said.

“As it goes on, you get more people coming in from out of town,” Tobin said. “I had a lot of people, several people I spoke with who identified themselves as antifa — and angrily so. So you had that crowd out here.

<script>

“And again, tonight, I saw an increased number of the kids ‘wearing the uniform,’ if you will, the black hoodies, the backpacks. I saw leaf-blowers out there, different kinds of … makeshift shields and things of that nature. It was changing dramatically in terms of the makeup, and certainly the numbers of the crowd.”

As Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott feared in a tweet, out-of-towners are using the incident as an excuse for their own agendas.

Despite calls from various officials for calm, “there’s still looting and violence,” Tobin said.

Daily Caller correspondent Jorge Ventura also appeared on Ingraham’s show from the scene. “We have seen some antifa flags,” he said. “We’ve seen a mix of Black Lives Matter activists as well, as well as some locals.”

Col. Matt Langer of the Minnesota State Patrol said more than 60 people were arrested Tuesday night, according to KARE-TV.

“The behaviors we continue to see are unacceptable, and we are not going to tolerate them,” Langer said.

“We encourage you to be peaceful and come and exercise your first amendment rights, it is not acceptable and will not be tolerated if you choose to come and do criminal activity and destroy property and throw objects and make it unsafe for people to come and exercise your first amendment rights,” he said.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Tobin noted that Elliott had disparaged the curfew that had been imposed.

“Then you had the mayor, Mike Elliott, of this town suggest, as you noted, that if there was a curfew and it was to be enforced — essentially what it sounded like what he was saying is that you’re drawing a line in the sand — it gives them something to defy and then it creates a dynamic — he said, an excuse — for more arrests,” Tobin said.

“In terms of gearing up for mass arrests, I think that’s what riot cops always do. Every time you see riot cops, you see the zip-strips with them,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







