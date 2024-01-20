Tragedy Strikes 'Pawn Stars' Family, Son of Rick Harrison Dead at 39

The star of the reality show “Pawn Stars” learned Friday that his son Adam had died.

Rick Harrison’s son was 39 years old, KLAS-TV reported.

A family spokesman shared a statement that said, “Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss,” the news outlet reported.

Adam Harrison’s death was reportedly drug-related, according to TMZ.

“A rep for the ‘Pawn Stars’ reality [show] tells us Adam recently died from a fatal overdose … and we’re told the family only just found out today,” the outlet reported Friday.

The location of the death also was not revealed, but TMZ reported that Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating the circumstances.

Rick Harrison posted a photo of himself with Adam on Instagram, writing, “You will always be in my heart. I love you Adam.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal said Adam Harrison was one of Rick Harrison’s three sons. The reality star also has three daughters.

Unlike his brother Corey, Adam Harrison was not featured on the “Pawn Stars” show, which has been a fixture on the History channel since 2009.

He had worked at his father’s Gold & Silver Pawn shop in years past, before the show aired, according to People.

Rick Harrison and his father, Richard “The Old Man” Harrison, bought the pawn shop in 1989.

They gained celebrity status after the “Pawn Stars” show premiered in 2009, featuring local experts assessing the value of the items brought by customers to the store.

You never know what hidden treasure might be in your own home! #PawnStarsDoAmerica pic.twitter.com/xNkwJeOn81 — Pawn Stars (@pawnstars) November 11, 2023

The senior Harrison died in 2018 at age 77 from Parkinson’s Disease.

