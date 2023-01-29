A daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, who starred in “The Sopranos,” has died at the age of 25.

No cause of death was revealed, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Odele Cape Ventimiglia died on Jan. 12, according to Fox News.

Her mother, Belinda Cape, posted a notice of her daughter’s death on Facebook.

“Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice,” she wrote.

“Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many. Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives,” she wrote.

In addition to being survived by her parents and sister, Lucinda Ventimiglia, she was survived by her daughter Shiloh.

Odele Cape Ventimiglia’s funeral was held in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Shiloh had been born in November, with Cape sharing a photo of mom and baby on Instagram.

According to People, Lucinda Ventimiglia posted about her on Instagram in a post that is no longer available.

“Words will never be enough to express the grief we are all feeling,” she wrote. “I loved my little sister a lot and I will spend the rest of my life searching for her in everything.”

“My family and I are so grateful for all the care and support we have been receiving during this impossible time. It has never been more clear how much she meant to so many people,” she wrote.

“Sending love to everyone who is trying to cope with her loss – look after each other and keep Odele in your thoughts,” she wrote.

John Ventimiglia played the character of Artie Bucco on “The Sopranos.”

