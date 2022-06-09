Tragic: 'General Hospital' Stars' 27-Year-Old Son Found Dead

On Monday, around 5 a.m., a young man was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles.

The body was later identified as that of 27-year-old Harrison Wagner, the son of “General Hospital” stars Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner.

Shared details on the find and the potential cause of death have been slim, but according to what the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office told NBC News, the cause of death still has not been determined, even after an autopsy, and has been deferred.

“Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies,” a representative of the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

“Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said that police do not think Wagner’s death was a result of foul play, according to E! News.

In the meantime, the family and friends of the young man have been sharing an insider’s glimpse of him with the world to honor his memory.

Harrison Wagner’s “Broken Hearted” Girlfriend Shares Sweet Tribute After His Death https://t.co/DEA0j41g5B — E! News (@enews) June 9, 2022

Girlfriend Sophia Bui shared an open letter to her late significant other on Instagram.

“Here’s a love letter to babe,” the post began. “I’m so broken hearted. We had plans this Friday and you called to apologize. Seven years, on and off, round and round we loved each other. For better or for worse. In sickness and in health.

“Sorry, I missed yr calls in the middle of the night these last few days. I miss sleeping in yr pola bear arms, curled up. I miss sending you silly animal videos. I miss you sending gorgeous songs that made me cry. I was never alone in this world with you. You were the balm that soothed my soul. You were my guy. I hope I was that comfort for you.

“I will always be yr baby, babe. I will always choose to love you in this world and in any other life.”

Harrison Wagner’s brother, Peter, shared a series of photos of the two of them from across the years, captioning the collection simply with “Always with you.”

RIP 🥲 Just another “adult sudden death” the coroner can’t explain..💉☠️

‘General Hospital’ soap star Jack Wagner’s son Harrison, 27, found dead in Los Angeles parking lot https://t.co/BnOYs0KdYo #FoxNews — Lory Guy (@LoryGuy) June 8, 2022

According to US Weekly, the family has openly shared in the past that Harrison struggled with addiction, culminating in his going missing in 2016 after a relapse.

The soap opera stars’ son had been open about his struggles, documenting his journey on social media.

Wagner’s last public Instagram post, from May 22, featured a photo of him sitting on a bench, captioned, “Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.