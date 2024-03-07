Trans Activist Calls Cops on JK Rowling and Quickly Finds Out This Is One Woman He Can't Intimidate
Whatever you think about the “Harry Potter” books, you have to admit that few public figures have the courage of their convictions like author J.K. Rowling.
Rowling has refused to back down from her stance that women are different from men who claim to be women — even after that supposedly “transphobic” view has resulted in scorn and threats online in addition to public condemnation from many of the actors in the “Harry Potter” films.
Her bravery on this issue is truly a marvel. Even when threatened with arrest, she hasn’t wavered in her convictions.
In a thread Wednesday on the social media platform X, Rowling described her battle with India Willoughby, a U.K. trans activist and TV host best known for appearing on the British reality show “Celebrity Big Brother.”
The author was responding to a report that Willoughby had called the police on her for the “hate crime” of “misgendering” him.
In an interview with Byline TV, he said he believes he has a “cut and dry” case against Rowling.
Her thread began with her sharing and captioning a clip from that video.
“Some time ago, lawyers advised me that not only did I have a clearly winnable case against India Willoughby for defamation, but that India’s obsessive targeting of me over the past few years may meet the legal threshold for harassment,” Rowling wrote.
Initially, she explained, she ignored that advice, unwilling to give Willoughby “the publicity he so clearly craves.”
However, with Willoughby doubling down by seeking to have her arrested for “misgendering,” Rowling decided to fight back.
“Nevertheless, we must all do our bit to combat hate, so India will be glad to know I’ve taken note of his homophobia, racism, and humane stance on immigration,” the author said, sharing some of his old social media posts.
Among these were comments from Willoughby advocating for a “nice spiky fence on the English channel” to combat illegal immigration, deriding a gay man for his sexual preferences and calling a black woman a “nasty b****” for asking why tampons were being advertised to “trans women.”
But Rowling was not finished with her takedown of Willoughby.
“Nor have I forgotten India’s shocking transphobia,” she continued. “It appears to have slipped what passes for India’s mind that he’s previously called a fellow trans woman a man on this very site.”
The author then said Willoughby “appears to have forgotten that the Forstater ruling established that gender critical views can be protected in law as a philosophical belief. No law compels anyone to pretend to believe that India is a woman.”
According to Deadline, she was referring to a 2021 U.K. employment tribunal ruling named for researcher Maya Forstater, whose “gender-critical views” were determined to be protected under the Equality Act.
Rowling ended her thread with one of the most savage takedowns of a trans activist this side of Matt Walsh.
“Aware as I am that it’s an offence to lie to law enforcement, I’ll simply have to explain to the police that, in my view, India is a classic example of the male narcissist who lives in a state of perpetual rage that he can’t compel women to take him at his own valuation,” she wrote.
Ouch.
The author is exactly right, though.
If his old social media posts are any indication, Willoughby is a self-obsessed, hypocritical bully who lashes out at anyone who dares challenge his fragile sense of self.
It is encouraging that Rowling continues to stand firm in publicly advocating for truth and biological reality.
How, though, has our culture gone so far off the rails that a children’s fantasy author has become the voice of reason and sanity in the face of transgender nonsense?
These are the times that try men’s souls indeed.
