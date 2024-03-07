Whatever you think about the “Harry Potter” books, you have to admit that few public figures have the courage of their convictions like author J.K. Rowling.

Rowling has refused to back down from her stance that women are different from men who claim to be women — even after that supposedly “transphobic” view has resulted in scorn and threats online in addition to public condemnation from many of the actors in the “Harry Potter” films.

Her bravery on this issue is truly a marvel. Even when threatened with arrest, she hasn’t wavered in her convictions.

In a thread Wednesday on the social media platform X, Rowling described her battle with India Willoughby, a U.K. trans activist and TV host best known for appearing on the British reality show “Celebrity Big Brother.”

The author was responding to a report that Willoughby had called the police on her for the “hate crime” of “misgendering” him.

In an interview with Byline TV, he said he believes he has a “cut and dry” case against Rowling.

Her thread began with her sharing and captioning a clip from that video.

“Some time ago, lawyers advised me that not only did I have a clearly winnable case against India Willoughby for defamation, but that India’s obsessive targeting of me over the past few years may meet the legal threshold for harassment,” Rowling wrote.

Some time ago, lawyers advised me that not only did I have a clearly winnable case against India Willoughby for defamation, but that India’s obsessive targeting of me over the past few years may meet the legal threshold for harassment. 1/5 https://t.co/kMSMBWO7gm — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 6, 2024

Initially, she explained, she ignored that advice, unwilling to give Willoughby “the publicity he so clearly craves.”

However, with Willoughby doubling down by seeking to have her arrested for “misgendering,” Rowling decided to fight back.

“Nevertheless, we must all do our bit to combat hate, so India will be glad to know I’ve taken note of his homophobia, racism, and humane stance on immigration,” the author said, sharing some of his old social media posts.

Among these were comments from Willoughby advocating for a “nice spiky fence on the English channel” to combat illegal immigration, deriding a gay man for his sexual preferences and calling a black woman a “nasty b****” for asking why tampons were being advertised to “trans women.”

I ignored this advice because I couldn’t be bothered giving India the publicity he so clearly craves. Nevertheless, we must all do our bit to combat hate, so India will be glad to know I’ve taken note of his homophobia, racism, and humane stance on immigration. 2/5 pic.twitter.com/ULoYrRGfez — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 6, 2024

But Rowling was not finished with her takedown of Willoughby.

“Nor have I forgotten India’s shocking transphobia,” she continued. “It appears to have slipped what passes for India’s mind that he’s previously called a fellow trans woman a man on this very site.”

Nor have I forgotten India’s shocking transphobia. It appears to have slipped what passes for India’s mind that he’s previously called a fellow trans woman a man on this very site. 3/5 pic.twitter.com/Prk1ikBwLq — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 6, 2024

The author then said Willoughby “appears to have forgotten that the Forstater ruling established that gender critical views can be protected in law as a philosophical belief. No law compels anyone to pretend to believe that India is a woman.”

Surprisingly for such an eminent legal authority, he appears to have forgotten that the Forstater ruling established that gender critical views can be protected in law as a philosophical belief. No law compels anyone to pretend to believe that India is a woman. 4/5 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 6, 2024

According to Deadline, she was referring to a 2021 U.K. employment tribunal ruling named for researcher Maya Forstater, whose “gender-critical views” were determined to be protected under the Equality Act.

Should “misgendering” someone be a hate crime? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (3 Votes)

Rowling ended her thread with one of the most savage takedowns of a trans activist this side of Matt Walsh.

“Aware as I am that it’s an offence to lie to law enforcement, I’ll simply have to explain to the police that, in my view, India is a classic example of the male narcissist who lives in a state of perpetual rage that he can’t compel women to take him at his own valuation,” she wrote.

Aware as I am that it’s an offence to lie to law enforcement, I’ll simply have to explain to the police that, in my view, India is a classic example of the male narcissist who lives in a state of perpetual rage that he can’t compel women to take him at his own valuation. 5/5 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 6, 2024

Ouch.

The author is exactly right, though.

If his old social media posts are any indication, Willoughby is a self-obsessed, hypocritical bully who lashes out at anyone who dares challenge his fragile sense of self.

It is encouraging that Rowling continues to stand firm in publicly advocating for truth and biological reality.

How, though, has our culture gone so far off the rails that a children’s fantasy author has become the voice of reason and sanity in the face of transgender nonsense?

These are the times that try men’s souls indeed.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.