Transgender Movement Becomes Pro-Abortion Movement's Worst Nightmare

In another slap in the face to biological women, a Harvard Medical School Twitter account trivialized pregnancy by insisting that women are not the only people who can give birth.

Harvard Med School’s Postgraduate and Continuing Education program performed the mental contortions while playing both the race and gender cards to infantilize minorities by claiming that pregnancy and childbirth are more traumatic for them than for whites.

“Globally, ethnic minority pregnant and birthing people suffer worse outcomes and experiences during and after pregnancy and childbirth,” according to a tweet posted in November.

Globally, ethnic minority pregnant and birthing people suffer worse outcomes and experiences during and after pregnancy and childbirth. These inequities have been further highlighted by #COVID19. Watch this panel discussion on #MaternalJustice. https://t.co/RcflQQapQo pic.twitter.com/N5m2s2SRdi — Harvard Med Postgraduate and Continuing Education (@HMSPostgradCE) November 8, 2020

In a follow-up post, the Twitter account explained that it had used the term “birthing person” instead of “pregnant women” so the definition could be expanded to include “those who identify as non-binary or transgender because not all who give birth identify as ‘women’ or ‘girls.'”

The Harvard program then claimed that its unscientific, misogynistic new definition was not meant “to erase or dehumanize women.” Even though it does.

The webinar panelists used the term “birthing person” to include those who identify as non-binary or transgender because not all who give birth identify as “women” or “girls.” We understand the reactions to this terminology and in no way meant for it to erase or dehumanize women. — Harvard Med Postgraduate and Continuing Education (@HMSPostgradCE) November 9, 2020

Basically, the tweet suggested that men can also give birth. This statement minimizes the sacred and unique capacity of women to get pregnant, gestate and have babies.

Ironically, this radical new stance undercuts the left’s position on abortion, which states, among other things, that men have no right to oppose abortion because they’re not the ones who have babies.

If leftist orthodoxy has now shifted to claim that men can also give birth, that means the old feminist argument that men don’t get a say in what happens to women’s bodies doesn’t hold water anymore.

In other words, if men can give birth, then men do get a say in abortions, and their opinions should be given the same weight and authority as women’s. This is a Catch-22 for man-hating feminists.

Left-wing lemmings in academia, Big Tech, Hollywood and the media repeatedly claim that Democrats champion women. In reality, they have been waging an ongoing war on women by championing and elevating transgenders at the expense of biological females.

Take sports, for example. The left has been rabidly howling to allow transgender “females” to compete against natural women in athletic competitions.

Not surprisingly, men competing against women in contests of physical strength have annihilated females in sporting events since this trend has taken off.

Take Fallon Fox, a former MMA fighter who, as Breitbart reported, was born a man but competed as a “woman.” In an interview with 2013 interview with CNN, Fallon said men competing as women had “no unfair competitive advantages.”

Fallon fractured a woman’s skull during a fight and then bragged about it on Twitter.

Does that sound fair to anyone?

Hi Daniel, when a biological male brags about fracturing a woman’s skull, is it merely brave, or is it brave AND stunning? #fallonfox #AskDanielRadcliffe pic.twitter.com/8aPaeOCpz4 — GoodyRavenclaw⚡️🇫🇷 (@GoodyCorvid) June 16, 2020

If this destructive trend continues, it’s only a matter of time before biological women are chased out of female sports altogether because they won’t be able to compete against rival athletes who are by nature stronger and faster, simply because they are men.

In a 2019 video, a British rapper who goes by the name of Zuby mocked the idea of men competing fairly with women simply because they claim they are not really men.

I keep hearing about how biological men don’t have any physical strength advantage over women in 2019… So watch me DESTROY the British Women’s deadlift record without trying. P.S. I identified as a woman whilst lifting the weight. Don’t be a bigot. 😂 pic.twitter.com/dYRraHCB42 — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) February 26, 2019

Naturally, the video infuriated transgender activists, but the point was incontestable.

Transgender activists claim their movement is about equality, while its effects are anti-women.

But as the Harvard Twitter post showed, its twisted logic can destroy progressive arguments too.

