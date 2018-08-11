Transgender Who Strangled Friend to Death and Left Body in Tub Is Sentenced

A transgender homeless person who strangled a longtime friend who had offered him housing was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison.

Thirty-five-year-old homeless man, Paris McConville, admitted that he killed his friend Ryan Thompson in August 2017, by strangulation and then left him in the bathtub of his southwest apartment in Portland, Oregon.

McConville pleaded guilty Thursday and was charged with first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault, Fox12 Oregon reported.

It is unclear when McConville began his transition from male to female, but he identifies as transgender and presents accordingly.

McConville’s sentencing comes after he reported himself to the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct on Aug. 22, 2017, telling police that he had killed someone the day before.

Police determined that McConville had strangled Thompson to death on Aug. 2, 2017.

The autopsy report also showed a stab wound on Thompson’s arm and blunt force injury to the back of his head.

The pair knew each other for 10 years, and Thompson had invited McConville to live in his apartment when the incident occurred, Fox News reported Friday.

“(Ryan) and I will never have the chance to grow old together,” Thompson’s sister, Cecily Thompson-Thiel, said in court, Fox 12 Oregon reported.

“In the end, he lost his life because he trusted the wrong person.”

“Laughing with Ryan always brought me back to the best places of my childhood,” Thompson’s cousin Sarah Tinch also said in court.

Thompson was 35 years old.

