Share
Sponsored
Many Americans are fleeing the big cities, and tiny towns across the U.S.A. may provide a source of wealth.
Many Americans are fleeing the big cities, and tiny towns across the U.S.A. may provide a source of wealth. (Paradigm Press)

Trillion-Dollar Land Rush: The Federal Asset Release That Could End Our National Debt

 By Sponsored Content  November 12, 2025 at 7:01am
Share

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like those presenting a sponsored message below and ordering through the links below, which benefits The Western Journal. We appreciate your support!)

While millions flee America’s failing cities, a once-in-century opportunity is emerging in tiny towns, like Superior, Arizona.

Former presidential advisor Jim Rickards said, this could be Ground Zero for Trump’s “Freedom Cities” vision — and the site of a massive federal land transfer he calls “the greatest wealth creation event of our lifetime.”

But this isn’t just about real estate. As you’ll see, Trump could soon unlock $150 TRILLION in federal assets — enough to purchase every private home in America.

And Americans who understand what’s happening could secure massive wealth in the months and years ahead.

Watch our exclusive sit-down with government insider Jim Rickards now — before this story goes mainstream.

Click here to watch now:

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Sponsored Content
This content was developed by The Western Journal's creative studio in collaboration with one of our trusted partners.




Trillion-Dollar Land Rush: The Federal Asset Release That Could End Our National Debt
The Holy Grail of Arthritis Relief?
Pay No Interest on Credit Card Debt Until 2027 - Make the Holidays Merry, Not Stressful
Control Arthritis Pain by Controlling Inflammation
White House Insider Reveals Estimated $2.2 Trillion 'Manhattan II'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation