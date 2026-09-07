Armed Man Arrested While 'Pushing His Way' Through Crowd During Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate's Speech

An Ohio man was arrested after an incident that took place at an Ohio fair during which he was accused of pushing people to the ground.

Patrick Havas, 38, was arrested Sunday after allegedly “pushing his way” through a crowd near Amy Acton, the Democratic candidate for governor in Ohio, according to ABC News.

Two people were knocked to the ground, according to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

“After his arrest, two handguns and a set of ‘brass knuckles’ were recovered,” a sheriff’s office representative said.

38-year-old PATRICK HAVAS was arrested today with multiple handguns and a set of brass knuckles in the Mahoning County Democratic Party tent at the Canfield Fairgrounds during a speech by Amy Acton. Havas was allegedly pushing through the crowd before being taken into custody… pic.twitter.com/Ya3wSdmo6R — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) September 7, 2026

“Investigators say no weapons were ever brandished or even removed from their holsters,” the representative said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Havas was charged with disorderly conduct and two counts of assault.

Acton was not harmed in the incident, which took place at the Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio.

“While attending the Canfield Fair, an armed individual lunged at Dr. Acton, injuring multiple people,” Addie Bullock, the communications director for the Acton Campaign, said, according to WFMJ-TV.

The statement said the candidate and her husband, Eric, “are grateful for the swift and decisive action of law enforcement and are praying for the recovery of those injured.”

“This kind of violence has no place in Ohio. Dr. Acton will always stand up to the chaos, hate and vitriol that pits us against one another,” the statement added.

The campaign of Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican candidate for governor, also issued a statement.

“Candidates should be able to meet with voters without having to worry about threats or violence. What happened today is completely unacceptable and has no place in politics, and we hope that no one was hurt,” Connie Luck, the communications director of Vivek for Ohio, said.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene told WFMJ the suspect held a phone or camera during the incident.

Acton’s security team intervened initially along with Canfield Fair Police.

Former Democratic Rep. John Boccieri of Ohio said the incident took place near Acton, according to WJW-TV.

“She did not get injured,” Boccieri said.

“She did not get pushed to the ground, but this happened right in front of her. She was immediately on the spot helping the individual who had fallen down to administer care and first aid to that person,” he added.

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