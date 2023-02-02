Triplets Enlist in Navy Together, Then Their Dad Follows: 'We're a Package Deal'

A Virginia family is answering their country’s call.

A set of triplets — Ayrion, Andrea and Adrion Sutton — have decided to wear their nation’s uniform by serving in the United States Navy, according to WAVY-TV in Portsmouth.

The Sutton siblings aren’t serving alone. Andre Sutton, the father of the family, reenlisted in the service to continue his career with his children.

The Sutton family has a lengthy history with the Navy — as both mom and dad previously served in the military branch.

Andre Sutton met Tiffany Sutton while serving aboard the USS Arctic in 1999.

Adrion Sutton — the youngest in the family — had the idea to join the Navy, following in his father’s footsteps, according to WAVY. However, he became the last triplet to sign a contract.

“I was trying to follow my dad, looking up to him, so I wanted to join the Navy,” the youth said.

After Adrion Sutton enlisted, Andre Sutton decided to return to the service.

Andre Sutton previously served in the Navy for 12 years and plans to serve the additional time necessary to qualify for a military retirement — eight years.

“With me being 52, I’ve got eight years to go, so it was perfect timing,” Andre Sutton said of his military career. “I’ve got the pleasure of serving with my kids. Who does that?”

“We’re a package deal,” Andrea Sutton said of her family’s military service.

The same Navy recruiter enlisted the members of the Sutton family. Petty Officer First Class Ashley Hodges described working with the family as “one of the biggest honors as being a Navy recruiter.”

The Suttons suspect that they’re the first black triplets to join the Navy together.

Even more members of the Sutton family have served — five Sutton children have joined the Navy.

Ayrion and Andrea Sutton are already serving at duty stations in Norfolk and Oceana.

The newest Navy sailor of the Sutton family just finalized his enlistment last week. Adrion Sutton is slated to ship to Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois for basic training in February.

