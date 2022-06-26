Two Vermont state troopers went out to do the simple chore of taking a suspect into custody, but they ended up fighting a giant metal monster instead.

“It could have been, ‘Sir, turn around, put your hands around your back, you’re under arrest for an assault,’ and they would have driven away,” Vermont State Police Capt. Matt Daley said, according to WCAX-TV.

“They don’t have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one,” Daley said.

On June 14, troopers came to arrest Brandon Tallman, but his parents had other ideas, as shown by dashcam video

“When Troopers arrived on scene to take the suspect into custody, Wayne and Amy Tallman began to impede Troopers,” the Vermont State Police said in a news release.







“Wayne proceeded to operate an excavator and recklessly maneuvered the bucket near the Troopers and their cruisers in an attempt to prevent them from arresting the suspect,” the release said.

At one point, a trooper pulled his handgun and aimed it at the excavator, but he did not fire the weapon.

Does this show the results of good training? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 88% (15 Votes) No: 12% (2 Votes)

“Troopers were forced to retreat with the suspect before addressing the threat that Wayne had caused. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Wayne Tallman for Aggravated Assault on Protected Official, Resisting Arrest, Impeding, and Reckless Endangerment,” the release said.

Wayne Tallman was charged on June 14.

Who Is Brandon Tallman From Vermont? Burglary Suspect’s Parents Attempt Obstruction On Arrest https://t.co/KD02QIeMUP — Trending Notice (@trending_notice) June 25, 2022

While that was taking place, a woman later identified as Amy Tallman appears in the video as she tries to prevent a second trooper from arresting her son.

The woman can be seen in the video as the figure in a black dress and white sneakers.

“Amy Tallman was issued a citation for Impeding an Officer,” the release said.

“Thankfully, the troopers were unharmed and able to arrest all the parties involved without any injuries,” the state police posted on Facebook.

You’ve never seen anything like this before. Vermont man uses excavator to try and stop police from arresting his son. They both end up getting arrested. pic.twitter.com/EqRaI006gm — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 26, 2022

Daley said troopers Skylar Velasquez and Gabe Schrauf did their jobs under very trying circumstances.

“It was a dangerous situation that you were put in, and in the end, you came out on top. You affected the arrest. You guys both went home that night. That’s the goal of why we went there,” Daley said, WCAX-TV reported.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.