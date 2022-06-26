Share
News

Troopers in Middle of Arrest Look Up to Find Out Suspect's Ally Is Now Piloting Heavy Equipment with Them in the Crosshairs

 By Jack Davis  June 26, 2022 at 10:37am
Share

Two Vermont state troopers went out to do the simple chore of taking a suspect into custody, but they ended up fighting a giant metal monster instead.

“It could have been, ‘Sir, turn around, put your hands around your back, you’re under arrest for an assault,’ and they would have driven away,” Vermont State Police Capt. Matt Daley said, according to WCAX-TV.

“They don’t have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one,” Daley said.

On June 14, troopers came to arrest Brandon Tallman, but his parents had other ideas, as shown by dashcam video

“When Troopers arrived on scene to take the suspect into custody, Wayne and Amy Tallman began to impede Troopers,” the Vermont State Police said in a news release.

Trending:
Pelosi Melts Down Over SCOTUS Decision, Accuses Republicans of Coordinated Nationwide Plot


“Wayne proceeded to operate an excavator and recklessly maneuvered the bucket near the Troopers and their cruisers in an attempt to prevent them from arresting the suspect,” the release said.

At one point, a trooper pulled his handgun and aimed it at the excavator, but he did not fire the weapon.

Does this show the results of good training?

Troopers were forced to retreat with the suspect before addressing the threat that Wayne had caused. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Wayne Tallman for Aggravated Assault on Protected Official, Resisting Arrest, Impeding, and Reckless Endangerment,” the release said.

Wayne Tallman was charged on June 14.

While that was taking place, a woman later identified as Amy Tallman appears in the video as she tries to prevent a second trooper from arresting her son.

The woman can be seen in the video as the figure in a black dress and white sneakers.

Related:
Violent Pro-Abortion Protester Finds Himself with an Attempted Murder Charge After Turning Homemade Device on a Police Officer

“Amy Tallman was issued a citation for Impeding an Officer,” the release said.

“Thankfully, the troopers were unharmed and able to arrest all the parties involved without any injuries,” the state police posted on Facebook.

Daley said troopers Skylar Velasquez and Gabe Schrauf did their jobs under very trying circumstances.

“It was a dangerous situation that you were put in, and in the end, you came out on top. You affected the arrest. You guys both went home that night. That’s the goal of why we went there,” Daley said, WCAX-TV reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Troopers in Middle of Arrest Look Up to Find Out Suspect's Ally Is Now Piloting Heavy Equipment with Them in the Crosshairs
Warren Demands Biden Exploit Loophole That Would Allow Abortions in Banned States
Massive Recall Announced, Every Moment This Stays in Your House Is a Step Toward Disaster
Swamp Beast Violently Drags Man Into South Carolina Pond; Gator Trapper Warns About the Hidden Danger Nobody Realizes
Violent Pro-Abortion Protester Finds Himself with an Attempted Murder Charge After Turning Homemade Device on a Police Officer
See more...

Conversation