Trump Admin Launches 175 H-1B Visa Abuse Investigations in 'Project Firewall'

Employer shenanigans that take place when they want to import foreign workers through the H-1B visa program are being uncovered through the Department of Labor’s Project Firewall.

“Project Firewall is our commitment to ensure American Workers have a fair shot at the American Dream. It’s not going to be easy — but the American Dream is worth fighting for,” the Labor Department said in a Facebook post.

At least 175 ongoing investigations are currently active, according to Fox News, with Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer signing off on each one.

“The Labor Department is using every resource currently at our disposal to put a stop to H-1B visa abuse, and for the first time, I am personally certifying investigations into suspected violations to better protect American jobs,” Chavez-DeRemer said of the new practice she introduced for this project.

Through Project Firewall, we’re rebuilding our workforce and ensuring American Jobs go to AMERICANS FIRST! pic.twitter.com/FqLCpRda3V — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) October 18, 2025

“Under the leadership of President Trump, we will continue to invest in our workforce, ensuring high-skilled job opportunities go to American workers first,” she said.

The H-1B visa program allows employers to hire foreign workers in specified occupations. It has been extensively used by the technology industry.

Project Firewall was launched in September as President Donald Trump issued an order imposing a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa petitions.

The Project Firewall investigations have found some foreign workers are paid less than what was advertised, leading to a trickle-down effect that lowers wages for American workers.

Some employers either failed to tell U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services when an H-1B visa holder was fired or delayed letting authorities know.

The probe also found that employers played games with Labor Condition Applications that are required to be filed to give American workers a chance at obtaining jobs before they are filled through the H-1B system.

In some cases, employers listed work sites that did not exist. In others, workers did not know of the duties they were supposedly hired to perform.

At times, employees were paid less than what the LCA promised, or the notices to American workers did not actually describe the job to be filled.

In some cases, H-1B visa holders were only paid while working on projects, but not in between.

The days of employers abusing H-1B Visas are over. Introducing PROJECT FIREWALL—our plan to ensure high-skilled jobs go to AMERICANS FIRST 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XPwBJSZfto — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) September 19, 2025



“The Trump Administration is standing by our commitment to end practices that leave Americans in the dust,” Chavez-DeRemer said in a news release announcing the launch of the project.

“As we reestablish economic dominance, we must protect our most valuable resource: the American worker. Launching Project Firewall will help us ensure no employers are abusing H-1B visas at the expense of our workforce,” she continued.

“By rooting out fraud and abuse, the Department of Labor and our federal partners will ensure that highly skilled jobs go to Americans first,” she said.

